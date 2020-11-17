 

Global Warming Solutions Inc. CEO Cancels 12 Million Shares to Increase Shareholder Value

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solution Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), today announced a major common share restructuring led by Chief Executive Officer, Vladimir Vasilenko, who will cancel 12 million shares as part of the Company’s efforts to increase shareholder value and to uplist on the OTCQB Venture Market Place. The OTCQB Tier, which has more stringent reporting standards, compliance requirements and requires that companies maintain minimum share prices and be fully reporting, provides investors with increased transparency.  This change in share structure will be effective immediately.

"I am deeply committed to the vision of our company and our plan of action to increase shareholder value. By personally canceling 12 million shares that I own, I want to reassure the investment community and convey my enthusiasm for where we are headed and the opportunities we see on the horizon. The return of these shares demonstrates management's desire to maintain a capital structure that supports growth without resorting to the increase of our authorized shares,” said Vladimir Vasilenko.

The company total outstanding shares after 12 mln shares are cancels will be at 19.3 mln shares.

The company is also pleased to announce that effective today, Dr. Krystine T. Nguyen, NMD, MPH, RD has joined its Advisory Committee.

A licensed Naturopathic Physician clinically trained in integrative
therapeutics, Dr. Nguyen chooses treatments based on her individual patients needs. Having completed her clinical rotations in both conventional, and alternative medicine, she attains optimal results for her patients by combining traditional healing, and standard medical practices.

Prior to pursuing medical school, Dr. Nguyen studied pre-med and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Upon graduation, she worked for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as a Research Associate for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center. She also obtained her dual degree in Master of Public Health (MPH) in Nutrition and Registered Dietitian (RD) program at Loma Linda University in California and worked for Kaiser Permanente Hospital as a Clinical Dietitian in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and outpatient clinic.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:
Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


