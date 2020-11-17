Global Warming Solutions Inc. CEO Cancels 12 Million Shares to Increase Shareholder Value

"I am deeply committed to the vision of our company and our plan of action to increase shareholder value. By personally canceling 12 million shares that I own, I want to reassure the investment community and convey my enthusiasm for where we are headed and the opportunities we see on the horizon. The return of these shares demonstrates management's desire to maintain a capital structure that supports growth without resorting to the increase of our authorized shares,” said Vladimir Vasilenko.

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solution Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), today announced a major common share restructuring led by Chief Executive Officer, Vladimir Vasilenko, who will cancel 12 million shares as part of the Company’s efforts to increase shareholder value and to uplist on the OTCQB Venture Market Place. The OTCQB Tier, which has more stringent reporting standards, compliance requirements and requires that companies maintain minimum share prices and be fully reporting, provides investors with increased transparency. This change in share structure will be effective immediately.

The company total outstanding shares after 12 mln shares are cancels will be at 19.3 mln shares.

The company is also pleased to announce that effective today, Dr. Krystine T. Nguyen, NMD, MPH, RD has joined its Advisory Committee.

A licensed Naturopathic Physician clinically trained in integrative

therapeutics, Dr. Nguyen chooses treatments based on her individual patients needs. Having completed her clinical rotations in both conventional, and alternative medicine, she attains optimal results for her patients by combining traditional healing, and standard medical practices.

Prior to pursuing medical school, Dr. Nguyen studied pre-med and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Upon graduation, she worked for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles as a Research Associate for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Center. She also obtained her dual degree in Master of Public Health (MPH) in Nutrition and Registered Dietitian (RD) program at Loma Linda University in California and worked for Kaiser Permanente Hospital as a Clinical Dietitian in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and outpatient clinic.

