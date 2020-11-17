 

Clear Blue Technologies Awarded $5M Deal with Major Telecom Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

One of the world’s leading telecommunications infrastructure operators selects Smart Off-Grid Power Systems to power an initial 400 towers in Africa

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announces that a major innovative telecom infrastructure operator selected Clear Blue to power 400 telecommunications sites in rural Africa. The initial order of Smart Off-Grid Power Systems is worth approximately $5 million CAD in revenue to Clear Blue during Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported.

“Our strategic partnership with this important telecom infrastructure company will ensure the successful roll-out of these sites in remote areas,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO, Clear Blue. “We are proud our systems enable connectivity, which will empower tens of thousands of people through access to education, healthcare and fair trade, ensuring greater economic opportunities, increased life expectancy and a reduction in infant mortality.”

Clear Blue currently expects that 30% of this revenue will be realized in Q4 2020, and the remainder in Q1 2021. Under the 3-year service agreement, Clear Blue will also provide on-going management through Illumience, its cloud-based management and control service, which will result in additional monthly revenues on an ongoing basis. Clear Blue has been building its inventory in anticipation of this order and already has 1,000 Smart Off-Grid devices manufactured and ready for shipment in Q4.

Furthermore, Clear Blue anticipates that the roll-out of these rural telecom sites will expand to 2,000 sites or more in Africa. Follow-on orders to provide Smart Off-Grid Power for these sites could bring significant revenues for Clear Blue over the next two years.

Clear Blue has a successful history of collaborating with this telecom infrastructure operator, starting with an initial pilot shipment in 2019 followed by joint work to develop a comprehensive business plan and technology-focused approach to meet the demanding financial and technological needs of the rural African market. Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid and Illumience technology helps to ensure the high performing low-cost systems required to support the initial low revenue per user (RPU) that telecom partners and end-users need in these markets. This technology also ensures more reliable connectivity through remotely managed power and energy forecasting.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
09.11.20
Clear Blue Technologies’ Off-Grid Lighting Illuminates Rural Intersections in North Dakota
29.10.20
Clear Blue Technologies and NuRAN Wireless Win Contract to Power Rural Telecom for Orange in Cameroon
22.10.20
Clear Blue Technologies Helps Solve Grid Infrastructure Issues in Fifth Project with the City of Toronto for Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting

