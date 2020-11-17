Infosys and Ellen MacArthur Foundation Partner to Drive Forward Circular Economy

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.co

rved=0) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and

consulting, has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation charity. The

organisations will work together to accelerate the global transition to a

circular economy.



The Foundation works with its Network

(https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/our-story/our-network) of Strategic

Partners, Partners, and Members. Infosys has joined the Network as a Partner.

The Network includes some of the world's leading and most influential

organisations, including businesses, governments, educators, innovators, and

investors, to drive systemic change.





The collaboration coincides with the launch of the strategic SustainableBusiness Unit within Infosys, which will enable customers to better incorporatecircular designs into their products, services, and supply chains.The Ellen MacArthur Foundation develops and promotes the idea of a circulareconomy. It works with, and inspires, business, academia, policymakers, andinstitutions to mobilise systems solutions at scale, globally. The circulareconomy offers an alternative to the linear 'take, make, waste' linear economy -one which is better for people, the economy, and the environment. The circulareconomy is based on three key principles - design waste out of the system, keepproducts and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.Infosys will focus on aligning its digital transformation toolkit - LiveEnterprise Suite - with the Foundation's circular economy performancemeasurement tool, Circulytics (https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/resources/apply/circulytics-measuring-circularity) . Circulytics enables companies tomeasure their circular economy performance and identify opportunities to adopt,or further embed, circular practices, thereby driving the transition to acircular economy. Infosys will be able to achieve circular design of products,services, and supply chains much more quickly by reusing and repurposingcustomers' existing technology stacks, rather than replacing them.The Partnership follows the recent announcement that Infosys has become a PAS2060 certified carbon neutral company - 30 years ahead of the timeline set outin the Paris Agreement on climate change. Additionally, 34 of the company'sbuildings have the highest level of green building certification and no