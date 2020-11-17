Infosys and Ellen MacArthur Foundation Partner to Drive Forward Circular Economy
rved=0) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting, has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation charity. The
organisations will work together to accelerate the global transition to a
circular economy.
The Foundation works with its Network
(https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/our-story/our-network) of Strategic
Partners, Partners, and Members. Infosys has joined the Network as a Partner.
The Network includes some of the world's leading and most influential
organisations, including businesses, governments, educators, innovators, and
investors, to drive systemic change.
The collaboration coincides with the launch of the strategic Sustainable
Business Unit within Infosys, which will enable customers to better incorporate
circular designs into their products, services, and supply chains.
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation develops and promotes the idea of a circular
economy. It works with, and inspires, business, academia, policymakers, and
institutions to mobilise systems solutions at scale, globally. The circular
economy offers an alternative to the linear 'take, make, waste' linear economy -
one which is better for people, the economy, and the environment. The circular
economy is based on three key principles - design waste out of the system, keep
products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.
Infosys will focus on aligning its digital transformation toolkit - Live
Enterprise Suite - with the Foundation's circular economy performance
measurement tool, Circulytics (https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/resource
s/apply/circulytics-measuring-circularity) . Circulytics enables companies to
measure their circular economy performance and identify opportunities to adopt,
or further embed, circular practices, thereby driving the transition to a
circular economy. Infosys will be able to achieve circular design of products,
services, and supply chains much more quickly by reusing and repurposing
customers' existing technology stacks, rather than replacing them.
The Partnership follows the recent announcement that Infosys has become a PAS
2060 certified carbon neutral company - 30 years ahead of the timeline set out
in the Paris Agreement on climate change. Additionally, 34 of the company's
buildings have the highest level of green building certification and no
