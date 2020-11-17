 

Crane Worldwide strengthens its global solutions for the safe delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine

Ready for the Supply chain challenge of the Century.

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent announcements that pharmaceutical companies are close to supplying an initial vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus around the world, global logistics experts are stepping up to support what will be an epic supply chain challenge.

An escalated process of delivering a regulated vaccine to market has spearheaded a fast race by manufacturers to present a successful solution to the pandemic. As the world watches closely, supply chain experts are exerting their knowledge and expertise and play a critical role in distribution strategies to deliver the vaccine to end-users in rural and city locations.

Supply chain challenges are evident as more information becomes available about a viable vaccine. The exact temperature control requirements, the number of doses required, the shelf life, the additional product specifications, and the packaging requirements are still largely unknown. Specific supply chain solutions encompassing the storage, international/domestic transportation, and final mile distribution methods of the COVID vaccine will hinge upon the leading pharmaceutical companies' final product specification that could include temperatures as cold as -70'C.

Crane Worldwide has documented, tested, verified, and validated to the most rigorous requirements that are known about the vaccine. Not only investing in temperature-controlled equipment, but heavily investing in visibility and monitoring systems that will be used to provide end-to-end record keeping to meet industry and regulatory compliance, enable enhanced security, and provide the utmost quality assurance to global vaccine manufacturers.

"Supply chain partnerships will be a critical success factor in the distribution of the COVID vaccine to communities all over the world," comments Keith Winters, CEO, Crane Worldwide who featured in a recent podcast conducted by the company.

"Building on the intelligence and research available to date, we have tested and verified a multitude of supply chain scenarios that will support and supplement the three pillars of success for the vaccine supply chain: storage capabilities, ground transportation and local/international transportation requirements. It is our moral duty, as a 3PL partner, to ensure that we have solid solutions in place when the vaccine is released. With a partnership approach, we will not only provide flexibility but also make further investment to support our client's supply chain constraints both now, and in the future." Winters adds. Contact vaccinesupport@craneww.com for more information.

