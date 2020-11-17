Immunic, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific-Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, November 17, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced the formation of a Scientific-Medical Advisory Board (SAB). Inaugural members include Drs. Fred D. Lublin, Bruce E. Sands, Jerrold R. Turner and Paul J. Utz, all internationally recognized experts in their respective fields of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The newly created SAB will provide management with external scientific review and high-level advice with regard to the company's preclinical and clinical development activities and product pipeline.



"The establishment of a Scientific-Medical Advisory Board marks an important milestone for Immunic and we are honored to have such highly distinguished experts as our inaugural members," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "Together, their extensive knowledge, relationships and insights will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline, and in particular our lead program, IMU-838, for which we recently reported very positive results from our phase 2 EMPhASIS trial in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and which currently is in additional phase 2 trials for ulcerative colitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis and COVID-19."



Fred D. Lublin, M.D.

Dr. Lublin is a neuroimmunologist with a special interest in immune functions and abnormalities that affect the nervous system. He currently serves as the Saunders Family Professor of Neurology and the Director of the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. As one of the world's foremost experts on experimental therapies for multiple sclerosis (MS), Dr. Lublin transformed patient outcomes with pioneering studies of Interferon beta-1b before the drug received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1993 to treat the relapsing-remitting form of the disease. Over the years, his work has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) and the International Progressive MS Alliance, among other organizations.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6