 

ChromaDex Announces New Clinical Trial to Investigate Niagen and Milk Production Among Mothers in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the initiation of a human clinical trial of Niagen (nicotinamide riboside, or NR) investigating its potential to increase milk production among preterm mothers. This new human trial follows promising preclinical results which showed NR supplementation benefited both mother and newborn animals. The double-blinded study will compare mothers’ levels of milk production and other markers of metabolism between the experimental and control periods, respectively.

A study published in Cell Reports in 2019 reported that NR supplementation significantly increased milk production among rodent mothers with newborns, and promoted maternal weight loss following delivery. NR was also found to increase levels of a brain-growth promoting molecule called BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) in the milk, which translated to lasting improvements in coordination, strength, and learning capacity among the offspring of NR-supplemented mothers.

These findings paved the way for the clinical trial on NR and milk production just launched at the University of California, Davis. The trial will enroll 32 participant mothers who deliver preterm babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). These mothers will either receive NR for 7 days, followed by placebo for 7 days, or the opposite combination (known as a cross-over study).

“The lactation-promoting effects of NR that were observed in rodents were encouraging, and we are eager to see if they can be translated to human mothers and their children,” says Dr. Bruce German, lead investigator, professor at the Department of Food Science & Technology at the University of California, Davis, and member of ChromaDex’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Adequate breast milk production can be particularly life-saving among mothers of preterm infants, and our team lead by Erin Ford hope to generate promising data on this high-risk population.”

“This study will build upon the 11 published and over 40 ongoing human trials involving NR,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, Senior Vice President of ChromaDex Global Regulatory & Scientific Affairs. “We are committed to expanding upon the many promising preclinical and clinical findings to better understand NR’s myriad of health benefits.”

ChromaDex has invested over $35 million in investigating and marketing NR as Niagen, which has received regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

