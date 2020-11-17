Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Makes Senior Leadership Team Appointments

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced a number of senior leadership team appointments in the areas of Finance, Operations and Information Technology, consistent with the Company’s prior succession planning. The Company also announced that Aaron Alt, Chief Financial Officer and President of Sally Beauty Supply, will be leaving the company, effective November 27, 2020, in order to pursue other opportunities. As discussed on the Company’s November 12, 2020 earnings call, the Company remains on track with its transformation plan.

Marlo Cormier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer . Ms. Cormier has been the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer since joining the Company in April 2020.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Cormier was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Fossil Group, Inc. from 2013 to 2020 where her responsibilities included General Accounting, SEC Reporting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Tax and Treasury. Prior to Fossil Group, Ms. Cormier served in various executive roles at Callaway Golf from 2001 to 2013, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Cormier has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Oregon State University and is a Certified Public Accountant with seven years of experience with Deloitte where she held the position of Manager of Accounting and Audit Services.

John Goss has been appointed as Senior Vice President and President of Sally Beauty Supply .

Mr. Goss brings over 30 years of retail experience to the role, having most recently served as Group Vice President and Head of Stores and Operations for Sally Beauty Supply. His responsibilities included leading over 2,900 retail stores and supporting the operations team, and most recently he led the deployment of Ship-From-Store (SFS) and Buy Online/Pickup in Store (BOPIS) across the Sally Beauty store network. Prior to joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Goss served consecutively as Vice President of Operations and then Vice President of Transformation Management Office for Signet Jewelers. Mr. Goss has held various leadership roles at Zales Jeweler, T-Mobile, Gap Inc., and L Brands throughout his career. Mr. Goss holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from The University of Phoenix.