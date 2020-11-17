 

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Makes Senior Leadership Team Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 12:45  |  82   |   |   

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced a number of senior leadership team appointments in the areas of Finance, Operations and Information Technology, consistent with the Company’s prior succession planning. The Company also announced that Aaron Alt, Chief Financial Officer and President of Sally Beauty Supply, will be leaving the company, effective November 27, 2020, in order to pursue other opportunities. As discussed on the Company’s November 12, 2020 earnings call, the Company remains on track with its transformation plan.

Senior Leadership Appointments

  • Marlo Cormier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Cormier has been the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer since joining the Company in April 2020.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Cormier was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Fossil Group, Inc. from 2013 to 2020 where her responsibilities included General Accounting, SEC Reporting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Tax and Treasury. Prior to Fossil Group, Ms. Cormier served in various executive roles at Callaway Golf from 2001 to 2013, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Cormier has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Oregon State University and is a Certified Public Accountant with seven years of experience with Deloitte where she held the position of Manager of Accounting and Audit Services.

  • John Goss has been appointed as Senior Vice President and President of Sally Beauty Supply.

Mr. Goss brings over 30 years of retail experience to the role, having most recently served as Group Vice President and Head of Stores and Operations for Sally Beauty Supply. His responsibilities included leading over 2,900 retail stores and supporting the operations team, and most recently he led the deployment of Ship-From-Store (SFS) and Buy Online/Pickup in Store (BOPIS) across the Sally Beauty store network. Prior to joining the Company in 2016, Mr. Goss served consecutively as Vice President of Operations and then Vice President of Transformation Management Office for Signet Jewelers. Mr. Goss has held various leadership roles at Zales Jeweler, T-Mobile, Gap Inc., and L Brands throughout his career. Mr. Goss holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from The University of Phoenix.

Seite 1 von 3
Sally Beauty Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Makes Senior Leadership Team Appointments Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today announced a number of senior leadership team appointments in the areas of Finance, Operations and Information Technology, consistent with the Company’s prior succession planning. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20—Score Epic Deals While They Last!
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces EPS Growth and Positive Same Store Sales for the Fourth Quarter
04.11.20
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results on November 12, 2020