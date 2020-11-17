 

Stantec launches Stantec GenerationAV to advance autonomous vehicle deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 12:45  |  101   |   |   

AV consulting program partners with industry leaders to safely develop, test, and deploy automated vehicle projects using proprietary tools and technology

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN

Leading global design firm Stantec recently launched Stantec GenerationAV to assist clients in deploying autonomous vehicle (AV) projects. As AV innovation has continued to advance, leaders across industry sectors have been seeking centralized resources and experienced experts to better harness this new technology. Stantec GenerationAV is a full consulting program that draws from the experience on dozens of deployment projects, using a data-driven process to remove barriers to AV programs most commonly identified by clients: selecting technology suppliers, addressing regulatory requirements, and building an efficient roadmap to safe deployment. An expansive partnership network is a central aspect of Stantec GenerationAV, continually seeking out cutting edge technology and specialists to fill in industry gaps and create new opportunities for deployment.

According to a Stantec-sponsored survey of leaders from 100 cities around the world, 44 percent said the complexity of procurement is a major obstacle in expanding their use of smart technologies. Another 37 percent identified keeping pace with technological change as a challenge, and 36 percent identified policy and regulatory barriers. Lack of experience in launching an AV program is another key factor in deployment delays and cost inefficiencies. In North America, only about 2 percent of public and private agencies have this experience, with most of it centered around piloting low speed autonomous vehicles to move people.

“There is a lot of desire out there to harness the power of AVs, but very little in terms of resources that connect all the necessary dots,” said Corey Clothier, Director of Stantec GenerationAV. “The technology is there to make our transportation systems safer, cleaner, and more equitable for our communities. Stantec GenerationAV is going to get us there sooner through comprehensive education, strategic connections, and smart, fit-for-purpose deployments.”

The team behind Stantec GenerationAV has been working for more than ten years to develop a proprietary roadmap to autonomous vehicle deployment encompassing risk assessments, operational protocols, policy considerations and stakeholder engagement. From early work with the US Department of Defense, to the first AV pilots in the United States and United Kingdom, to more recent deployments, the team has consulted on getting projects moving safely while applying important lessons learned to different mobility modes.

Seite 1 von 4
Stantec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stantec launches Stantec GenerationAV to advance autonomous vehicle deployment AV consulting program partners with industry leaders to safely develop, test, and deploy automated vehicle projects using proprietary tools and technology EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TSX, NYSE: STN Leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Refundable Tax Credit from Australian Clinical ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Stantec announces renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan
04.11.20
Stantec Reports 5.1% Increase in Adjusted Diluted EPS in Third Quarter of 2020, Reiterates 2020 Targets, and Provides 2021 Targets
27.10.20
Stantec to lead multibillion-dollar initiative to supply local sustainable water to San Diego’s 1.4 million residents