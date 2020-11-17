Stantec launches Stantec GenerationAV to advance autonomous vehicle deployment

Leading global design firm Stantec recently launched Stantec GenerationAV to assist clients in deploying autonomous vehicle (AV) projects. As AV innovation has continued to advance, leaders across industry sectors have been seeking centralized resources and experienced experts to better harness this new technology. Stantec GenerationAV is a full consulting program that draws from the experience on dozens of deployment projects, using a data-driven process to remove barriers to AV programs most commonly identified by clients: selecting technology suppliers, addressing regulatory requirements, and building an efficient roadmap to safe deployment. An expansive partnership network is a central aspect of Stantec GenerationAV, continually seeking out cutting edge technology and specialists to fill in industry gaps and create new opportunities for deployment.

According to a Stantec-sponsored survey of leaders from 100 cities around the world, 44 percent said the complexity of procurement is a major obstacle in expanding their use of smart technologies. Another 37 percent identified keeping pace with technological change as a challenge, and 36 percent identified policy and regulatory barriers. Lack of experience in launching an AV program is another key factor in deployment delays and cost inefficiencies. In North America, only about 2 percent of public and private agencies have this experience, with most of it centered around piloting low speed autonomous vehicles to move people.

“There is a lot of desire out there to harness the power of AVs, but very little in terms of resources that connect all the necessary dots,” said Corey Clothier, Director of Stantec GenerationAV. “The technology is there to make our transportation systems safer, cleaner, and more equitable for our communities. Stantec GenerationAV is going to get us there sooner through comprehensive education, strategic connections, and smart, fit-for-purpose deployments.”

The team behind Stantec GenerationAV has been working for more than ten years to develop a proprietary roadmap to autonomous vehicle deployment encompassing risk assessments, operational protocols, policy considerations and stakeholder engagement. From early work with the US Department of Defense, to the first AV pilots in the United States and United Kingdom, to more recent deployments, the team has consulted on getting projects moving safely while applying important lessons learned to different mobility modes.