Citi Trends Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the third quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-4361. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until December 8, 2020, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21971725.
The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on December 1, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for replay for one year.
During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories and home goods for the entire family. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states. Citi Trends’ website address is www.cititrends.com. CTRN-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005176/en/Citi Trends Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare