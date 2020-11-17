Citi Trends Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) today announced plans to release its earnings for the third quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Citi Trends will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (303) 223-4361. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until December 8, 2020, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21971725.

The live broadcast of Citi Trends' conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.cititrends.com, under the Investor Relations section, on December 1, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for replay for one year.