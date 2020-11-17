Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Charter Amendment to Give Option to Extend the Deadline to Consummate a Business Combination, if Needed

Previously Announced Business Combination with Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp. Remains Expected to Close by November 20, 2020

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced that, at Legacy’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held virtually at 10:00 am Eastern Time on November 16, 2020, its stockholders approved an amendment to Legacy’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended by that amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation, dated October 22, 2019, as further amended by that second amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation, dated May 18, 2020, as further amended by that third amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation, dated September 4, 2020 (the “Charter Amendment”), to give Legacy the option to extend the date by which Legacy has to consummate a business combination (the “Extension”) from November 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020. At the Special Meeting, Legacy’s stockholders also approved an amendment to Legacy’s investment management trust agreement, dated as of November 16, 2017, as amended by that amendment no. 1 to investment management trust agreement, dated October 22, 2019, as further amended by that amendment no. 2 to investment management trust agreement, dated May 18, 2020, between Legacy and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Trust Amendment”), to give Legacy the option to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account established in connection with Legacy’s initial public offering in the event Legacy has not consummated a business combination from November 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

As previously announced, Legacy and Onyx Enterprises Int’l, Corp., a New Jersey corporation (“Onyx”), intend to consummate the business combination (the “Business Combination”) pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), dated September 18, 2020, by and among Legacy, Excel Merger Sub I, Inc., Excel Merger Sub II, LLC, Onyx and Shareholder Representative Services LLC. Legacy will only implement the Extension (and effect the Charter Amendment and the Trust Amendment), if Legacy’s management does not believe that Legacy will be able to consummate the Business Combination by the current deadline of November 20, 2020.