Visteon to Participate in Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference on Nov. 18

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will participate in Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions beginning at 8:40 a.m. ET. The Q&A session is expected to last approximately 35 minutes.



A live audio webcast will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.