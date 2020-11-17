 

Aiways on course for success Strategic partnerships in Israel and La Réunion

Shanghai/Tel Aviv/Saint-Denis (ots) -

- Blilious Group becomes exclusive distributor in Israel
- INCO21 Group takes over sales and service in La Réunion
- Sales start in the Netherlands to follow soon

Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electro mobility based in Shanghai is gradually
expanding its international market activities. With the battery-electric Aiways
U5, the brand will in future also serve Israel and La Réunion.

In Israel, Aiways is entering into cooperation with Blilious Group responsible
for the sale of passenger cars to private and business customers. "With 50 years
of experience in the international automotive industry, Blilious is a welcome
partner to successfully launch our innovative brand in Israel," says Samuel Fu,
Chairman and Co-founder of Aiways, adding, "Our high-quality SUV AIWAYS U5 is a
comfortable electric vehicle with the range of up to 400 kilometers (WLTP) and
is very competitively priced. It perfectly meets the needs of the Israeli
market".

The Blilious Group can look back on a wealth of experience with successful
market launches in Israel as well as cooperation with well-known international
automotive brands. "Blilious Automotive has well established nationwide service
network, showrooms and a large logistic and spare part facility in the center of
Israel," says Dani Blilious, Co-Chairman and CEO of Blilious Group.

Meanwhile, Aiways also announced to launch Aiways U5 on La Réunion with domestic
cooperation partner INCO21. La Réunion is the second market in France after
Hertz Corsica imported 500 cars earlier this year. Lucay Julie, Chairman of
INCO21, comments: "The Aiways U5 is an innovative EV, whose comfortable design
and long range are absolutely convincing. We are pleased to be able to offer
open-minded customers not only a sustainable product, but also to ensure
subsequent service".

Aiways is successively expanding its international market presence. The
Shanghai-based start-up will soon begin to gain a foothold in the Netherlands.
Further steps will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide
selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the
media website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/ .

Media information

Aiways media contacts:
Emma Hai, Aiways Overseas Brand & PR Director
+86 186-0104-2089
mailto:emma.hai@ai-ways.com

Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 17670053169
mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4765424
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH


Aiways on course for success Strategic partnerships in Israel and La Réunion - Blilious Group becomes exclusive distributor in Israel - INCO21 Group takes over sales and service in La Réunion - Sales start in the Netherlands to follow soon Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electro mobility based in Shanghai is gradually …

