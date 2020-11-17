Shanghai/Tel Aviv/Saint-Denis (ots) -



- Blilious Group becomes exclusive distributor in Israel

- INCO21 Group takes over sales and service in La Réunion

- Sales start in the Netherlands to follow soon



Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electro mobility based in Shanghai is gradually

expanding its international market activities. With the battery-electric Aiways

U5, the brand will in future also serve Israel and La Réunion.





In Israel, Aiways is entering into cooperation with Blilious Group responsiblefor the sale of passenger cars to private and business customers. "With 50 yearsof experience in the international automotive industry, Blilious is a welcomepartner to successfully launch our innovative brand in Israel," says Samuel Fu,Chairman and Co-founder of Aiways, adding, "Our high-quality SUV AIWAYS U5 is acomfortable electric vehicle with the range of up to 400 kilometers (WLTP) andis very competitively priced. It perfectly meets the needs of the Israelimarket".The Blilious Group can look back on a wealth of experience with successfulmarket launches in Israel as well as cooperation with well-known internationalautomotive brands. "Blilious Automotive has well established nationwide servicenetwork, showrooms and a large logistic and spare part facility in the center ofIsrael," says Dani Blilious, Co-Chairman and CEO of Blilious Group.Meanwhile, Aiways also announced to launch Aiways U5 on La Réunion with domesticcooperation partner INCO21. La Réunion is the second market in France afterHertz Corsica imported 500 cars earlier this year. Lucay Julie, Chairman ofINCO21, comments: "The Aiways U5 is an innovative EV, whose comfortable designand long range are absolutely convincing. We are pleased to be able to offeropen-minded customers not only a sustainable product, but also to ensuresubsequent service".Aiways is successively expanding its international market presence. TheShanghai-based start-up will soon begin to gain a foothold in the Netherlands.Further steps will be announced in the coming weeks.