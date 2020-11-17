 

Change Healthcare to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today announced its participation in two virtual fireside chats.

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference; pre-recorded and expected to be available Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
  • Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Simultaneous webcasts and recordings will be available in the Events and Presentations tab at http://ir.changehealthcare.com and accessible for 90 days following the conferences.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR

Disclaimer

