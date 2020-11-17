SAIC Wins Task Order Worth up to $973 Million to Help U.S. Customs and Border Protection Assess Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing the Border

The award for CBP’s Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate (TASPD) Information Technology Operations and Maintenance, Upgrades, Updates, Modifications and Enhancements Services task order, made under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 contract, includes transition, a one-year base period of performance, four one-year option periods, and a six-month optional extension of services. The total award value including all options is $973 million.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded a task order worth up to $973 million by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to continue to operate, maintain, and enhance CBP’s cornerstone system for identifying travelers and cargo that present a potential security threat to the country.

“SAIC is proud of the trust the Department of Homeland Security and CBP have in our team’s ability to deliver mission-critical, innovative solutions,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector. “TASPD is a great example of how CBP has applied advanced technologies that continually deliver new capabilities to this 24x7x365 mission, while remaining responsive to the ever-changing national security landscape. SAIC will leverage our deep expertise in technologies including cloud, machine learning and AI, and SecDevOps to help CBP achieve its mission of enabling secure trade and travel.”

Under the task order, SAIC will continue to develop and maintain CBP’s targeting and analysis systems that integrate technologies and data in real-time, enabling CBP officers, analysts, and agents to flag shipments and travelers for additional examination and inspection. SAIC will deploy new capabilities such as cloud-based analytics and AI/machine learning to facilitate legitimate travel and trade, identify high-risk travelers and cargo faster, and enable CBP to maximize application of its skilled workforce.

SAIC will continue to enhance these systems in response to evolving technologies, threats, and mission requirements, and accelerate CBP capabilities to safeguard America. SAIC will evolve the TASPD portfolio from a collection of specialized applications to an ecosystem of capabilities and services shared across the enterprise using mission-driven agile processes and innovative technologies.

