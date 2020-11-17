 

Castle Biosciences Announces Publication of Clinical Validation and Utility Data for DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma for Suspicious Pigmented Lesions

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of two studies in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine, which demonstrated that DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma adds significant diagnostic clarity for physicians when characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions and establishes clinical utility with the potential to improve patient care.

The development and validation study, authored by Dr. Sarah I. Estrada, et al., is titled, “Development and Validation of a Diagnostic 35-Gene Expression Profile Test for Ambiguous or Difficult-To-Diagnose Suspicious Pigmented Skin Lesions.” This study describes the development and clinical validation of the DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test, which is designed to refine the diagnoses of suspicious pigmented lesions.

The clinical utility study, authored by Dr. Aaron S. Farberg, et al., is titled, “A 35-Gene Expression Profile Test for Use in Suspicious Pigmented Lesions Impacts Clinical Management Decisions of Dermatopathologists and Dermatologists.” This study documents the influence of DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test results on subsequent clinical management decisions, potentially leading to decreased unnecessary procedures while correctly identifying at-risk patients.

Estrada et al. Study Background and Results:

  • The purpose of this study was to develop and validate DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, including the test’s ability to accurately differentiate between benign and malignant pigmented lesions.
  • Discovery started with the assessment of 76 genes with quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR); artificial intelligence methods were then employed for diagnostic gene selection and algorithm development using 200 benign nevi and 216 melanomas for training. The final algorithm included 32 discriminant and 3 control genes. To reflect the complex biology of melanocytic neoplasia, the DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test was developed to include an intermediate-risk zone.
  • The results of the study showed that the DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test:
    • Had a technical success rate of 97%, meaning that a test result was successfully generated;
    • Achieved accuracy statistics of: Sensitivity = 99.1%, Specificity = 94.3%, Positive Predictive Value = 93.6%, Negative Predictive Value = 99.2%; with an intermediate-risk result in 3.6% of the cases.
  • Conclusions: DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma was developed to refine diagnoses of melanocytic neoplasms by providing clinicians with an objective tool. A test with these accuracy metrics could alleviate uncertainty in difficult-to-diagnose lesions leading to decreased unnecessary procedures while appropriately identifying at-risk patients.

Farberg et al. Study Background and Results:

