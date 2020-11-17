Castle Biosciences Announces Publication of Clinical Validation and Utility Data for DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma for Suspicious Pigmented Lesions

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of two studies in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine, which demonstrated that DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma adds significant diagnostic clarity for physicians when characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions and establishes clinical utility with the potential to improve patient care.

The development and validation study, authored by Dr. Sarah I. Estrada, et al., is titled, “Development and Validation of a Diagnostic 35-Gene Expression Profile Test for Ambiguous or Difficult-To-Diagnose Suspicious Pigmented Skin Lesions.” This study describes the development and clinical validation of the DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test, which is designed to refine the diagnoses of suspicious pigmented lesions.