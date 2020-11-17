 

Introducing Curator Hotel & Resort Collection from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Six Industry-Leading Hotel Operators

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) and six industry-leading hotel operators today jointly announced the launch of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, a hand-selected collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide. Curator's distinct owner-centric platform offers an alternative for independent lifestyle hotels looking to strengthen their performance, providing them with best-in-class agreements, services, and technology, while allowing them to retain their unique identity. Created by owners and operators, Curator gives its members the power to compete together on their own terms, unbound by strict rules or constraints. As of today, Curator's seven founding members represent an exceptional collection of more than 120 independent lifestyle hotels and resorts throughout the United States, with many more poised to participate over the next six to 12 months. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance Hotels, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

"Curator is a champion for the independent lifestyle hotel, uniting and empowering individual small brands and properties. Every property in the Curator Collection offers its own distinct, singular guest experience. We're excited to bring these hotels and resorts together in one collection that is incredibly diverse, yet unmistakably cohesive," said Jon Bortz, Founder and Chairman of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "We are seeing a rapidly-growing segment of sophisticated travelers who value independence and creativity in their hotels. These travelers are searching for more individualized and unique experiences. Curator bridges the gap and connects these guests with independent hotels and resorts across the United States that provide just that."

There is no one-size-fits-all uniformity for the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Instead, each property provides its own authentic and memorable experience with the freedom to operate on its own terms. Quality assurance comes from customer ratings rather than mandated standards, allowing Curator's members to focus on being themselves and providing standout guest experiences rather than conforming to restrictive checklists, standards, and rules.

