Veeva Link Expands to 11 New Therapeutic Areas

“There is an increasingly complex ecosystem of healthcare decision-makers shaping the research and commercialization of innovative specialty medicines,” said Killian Weiss, general manager for Veeva Link. “Veeva Link provides real-time customer intelligence for life sciences to partner with the right scientific, clinical, and digital leaders for improved research and patient care.”

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Link for 11 new therapeutic areas, including bacterial infections, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology, nephrology, neurology, respiratory, rheumatology, and virology. Veeva Link connects millions of scientific, clinical, and digital activities to provide commercial and medical teams real-time customer intelligence on key people by therapeutic area. The addition of 11 new therapeutic areas builds upon the success of Veeva Link for Oncology , which is used today by 6 of the top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies.

“We use Veeva Link for Oncology and like it because it gives our field teams intelligence on people, institutions, and developments throughout the oncology healthcare community all in one place,” said Hatem Tolba, director of sales analytics at Oncopeptides, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases.

Veeva Link provides real-time information on key people, including areas of expertise, peer collaborations, speaking engagements, social media activity, and clinical trial activity. Information is sourced from more than 50,000 sources and maintained in real-time through both advanced technology and human curation. With Veeva Link, field teams can now have fast, complete, and accurate intelligence from planning to execution.

Veeva Link solutions for the 11 new therapeutic areas are planned for availability starting in March 2021. To learn how Veeva Link delivers real-time customer intelligence to drive better customer engagement, attend the session at Veeva Commercial & Medical Europe Summit Online, Nov. 17, 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and see the full agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

