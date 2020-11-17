 

AVROBIO Announces New Positive Clinical Data and Preclinical Data, as Well as Expanded Leading Lysosomal Disorder Gene Therapy Pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 13:00  |  80   |   |   

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced positive new data across its clinical programs in Gaucher disease type 1, Fabry disease and cystinosis, further reinforcing the potential of ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for lysosomal disorders. Additionally, AVROBIO is further expanding its lysosomal disorder pipeline with a new program in Gaucher disease type 3, which joins the recently announced program in Hunter syndrome in a synergistic portfolio of six programs designed to prevent, halt or reverse genetic disease.

“We’re delighted to report substantial new data across our three clinical programs. Three months post-gene therapy infusion, the first Gaucher disease patient’s levels of the toxic metabolite plasma lyso-Gb1, as well as plasma chitotriosidase, were lower than the baseline levels when the patient was still on enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). With our Fabry disease data continuing to reflect sustained and durable results, with our first patient now out 3.5 years from dosing, we are planning our strategy to seek accelerated approvals in one or more major markets,” said Geoff MacKay, president and CEO of AVROBIO. “Additionally, the first patient in the investigator-sponsored trial for cystinosis, now out one year, remains off both oral and eye drop cysteamine and we are thrilled to announce that a third patient has been dosed.

“As we move into the next stage of company growth, we’re expanding our lysosomal disorder pipeline with a new program for Gaucher disease type 3 and we plan to dose the first Hunter syndrome patient next year. We expect to be the first lentiviral gene therapy to the clinic across all six of these indications – and in some cases, the first to be in the clinic with an investigational gene therapy of any type. We believe the new data we’ve announced today help de-risk our portfolio which leverages the same lentiviral gene therapy approach across indications,” MacKay added. “With strong clinical trial enrollment momentum coming out of the COVID-19-related slowdown, we anticipate dosing, enrolling or consenting five patients across our clinical trials this quarter, and dosing a total of 30 patients cumulatively across our clinical programs by the end of 2021.”

Seite 1 von 8
AVROBIO Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVROBIO Announces New Positive Clinical Data and Preclinical Data, as Well as Expanded Leading Lysosomal Disorder Gene Therapy Pipeline AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced positive new data across its clinical programs in Gaucher disease type 1, Fabry disease and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20—Score Epic Deals While They Last!
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
05.11.20
AVROBIO Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
29.10.20
AVROBIO Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for AVR‑RD‑01, an Investigational Gene Therapy for Fabry Disease
26.10.20
AVROBIO to Share Clinical and Pipeline Updates at Virtual R&D Day
21.10.20
AVROBIO Appoints Dr. Gail Farfel to its Board of Directors