 

SG Blocks Reschedules Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call to November 19, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 13:00   

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for the third fiscal quarter, which ended September 30, 2020, to after market close on November 19, 2020.

SG Blocks intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its third fiscal quarter of 2020 on or before the same date as the rescheduled earnings call.

SG Blocks Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin and Acting Chief Financial Officer Gerald Sheeran will host the listen only conference call. Management will be available following the call for individual investor calls. To schedule a call with management please contact investors@sgblocks.com.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: November 19, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10011924

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142457 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

To access the replay, please use the following information:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10011924

About SG Blocks:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

