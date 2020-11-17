Howard Bancorp Elects Global Business Executive and Distinguished Military Leader Linda L. Singh to its Board of Directors

Howard Bank , a community-focused commercial bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the Greater Baltimore area as well as select contiguous geographies, announced today that it has elected business executive and distinguished military leader Linda L. Singh to its board of directors. Ms. Singh will also serve as a director of the company’s subsidiary, Howard Bank.

Adj. General (ret.) Linda L. Singh, Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Singh has 38 years of corporate, military and local government experience, including her distinguished service as Adjutant General and Secretary of the Maryland Military Department. She also is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, a consulting and strategic advisory firm in Bowie, Md., and serves on Gov. Larry Hogan’s Advisory Team for COVID-19.

“Linda is a uniquely experienced professional, a proven, dynamic leader, and we are thrilled to name her as a director to our board,” said Mary Ann Scully, Chairman and CEO of Howard Bank. “She is an incredibly talented individual with a span of achievements encompassing so many facets of business, government and military. She is highly respected not only throughout the state of Maryland but around the country and the world.”

Rob Kunisch, Howard’s President and Chief Operating Officer, said Ms. Singh’s background in business, government and military brings additional valuable “depth and perspective to the bank’s board.”

“She will be an incredible asset to the bank as we continue to expand our footprint in the region,” he said.

Ms. Singh said, “Joining the Howard Bank team allows me to continue to make a difference in the lives of others. The bank has an impeccable reputation, a strong management team and is making a positive impact serving the needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Being able to align my passion for service, joining a team that is focused on the community and making a lasting impact seemed like a natural next step in my journey.”

Ms. Singh’s experience spans the worlds of business, government and the military. In 2014, she founded Kaleidoscope Affect, which works with companies in defense, federal, state and local government and private industry in the areas of leadership, innovation and technology. Last January she was named Leader in Residence at Towson University where she works directly with the President and Provost to design, develop and implement an inaugural leadership program that focuses on bringing together faculty, students, and industry to impact social change.