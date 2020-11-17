 

BeiGene Announces that RATIONALE 303 Trial of Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Met the Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival at Interim Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 13:00  |  61   |   |   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the RATIONALE 303 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab versus docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy, met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in the intention-to-treat (ITT) patient population at the planned interim analysis, as recommended by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with the known risks of tislelizumab, with no new safety signals identified.

“The RATIONALE 303 trial is the third Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in NSCLC that has achieved a positive outcome at interim analysis, and more importantly, marks the first global pivotal trial with a positive outcome in the tislelizumab clinical program, demonstrating BeiGene’s capabilities in global clinical development. We look forward to sharing the full results at an upcoming medical conference and providing additional updates on our lung cancer program in the future,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “As we continue to advance tislelizumab in its broad clinical program, which targets a wide range of prevalent cancer types, we expect to see a growing body of clinical evidence that we believe will help further evaluate this potentially differentiated checkpoint inhibitor and support potential regulatory filings in China and globally.”

RATIONALE 303 Trial of Tislelizumab Compare to Docetaxel in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Who Progressed on Prior Platinum-Based Chemotherapy

RATIONALE 303 is a Phase 3 randomized, open-label, multicenter global clinical trial (NCT03358875) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab compared to docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on a prior platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is OS in all patients (the ITT population) and in patients with high PD-L1 expression; key secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS), and safety. A total of 805 patients were randomized 2:1 to either the tislelizumab arm or the docetaxel arm in 10 countries.

Seite 1 von 4
BeiGene Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene Announces that RATIONALE 303 Trial of Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Met the Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival at Interim Analysis BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the RATIONALE 303 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab versus …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20—Score Epic Deals While They Last!
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
BeiGene Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05.11.20
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) and Tislelizumab to Be Presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting
22.10.20
Coca-Cola, Tesla, Nio, Snap, Twitter, Match Group, Beigene, Martin Marietta Materials - US-Markt