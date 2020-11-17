BeiGene Announces that RATIONALE 303 Trial of Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Met the Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival at Interim Analysis

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the RATIONALE 303 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab versus docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy, met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in the intention-to-treat (ITT) patient population at the planned interim analysis, as recommended by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with the known risks of tislelizumab, with no new safety signals identified.

“The RATIONALE 303 trial is the third Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in NSCLC that has achieved a positive outcome at interim analysis, and more importantly, marks the first global pivotal trial with a positive outcome in the tislelizumab clinical program, demonstrating BeiGene’s capabilities in global clinical development. We look forward to sharing the full results at an upcoming medical conference and providing additional updates on our lung cancer program in the future,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “As we continue to advance tislelizumab in its broad clinical program, which targets a wide range of prevalent cancer types, we expect to see a growing body of clinical evidence that we believe will help further evaluate this potentially differentiated checkpoint inhibitor and support potential regulatory filings in China and globally.”

RATIONALE 303 Trial of Tislelizumab Compare to Docetaxel in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Who Progressed on Prior Platinum-Based Chemotherapy

RATIONALE 303 is a Phase 3 randomized, open-label, multicenter global clinical trial (NCT03358875) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab compared to docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on a prior platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is OS in all patients (the ITT population) and in patients with high PD-L1 expression; key secondary endpoints include objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), progression-free survival (PFS), and safety. A total of 805 patients were randomized 2:1 to either the tislelizumab arm or the docetaxel arm in 10 countries.