 

KKR Partners with Duke Rohlen to Create Medical Device Platform

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Duke Rohlen, a 20-year medical device veteran, today announced the formation of Zeus Health (“Zeus”), a $100 million platform focused on investing in and operating a portfolio of emerging medical device companies.

Zeus marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between KKR and Mr. Rohlen. Throughout his career, Mr. Rohlen has successfully led, grown and exited multiple medical device companies, including alongside KKR. In 2016, KKR invested in Spirox, an ENT-focused medical device company led by Mr. Rohlen as CEO. Spirox was sold to Entellus Medical in 2017, and the combined business was sold to Stryker shortly thereafter in 2018. In 2017, KKR and Mr. Rohlen formed Ajax Health, a medical device platform company whose primary asset EpiX Therapeutics was sold to Medtronic in 2019.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Duke and his team again, now for the third time following our previous success with Ajax Health and Spirox. Duke is a proven leader in the medical device field, as are his team of industry and operational experts. We look forward to working together to identify and scale much-needed next-generation medical technologies,” said Ali Satvat, Global Head of KKR Health Care Strategic Growth and Co-Head of Health Care within KKR’s North America Private Equity platform.

“With the formation of Zeus Health, I am thrilled to further deepen my relationship with KKR, whose unmatched reputation, scale and depth of health care expertise will continue to open new doors for us as we look to bring innovative medical devices to patients in need,” said Mr. Rohlen.

For KKR, the investment in Zeus Health is being funded through the firm’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care-related companies for which KKR can be a unique partner in helping reach scale. KKR has established a strong track record of supporting health care companies, having invested approximately $14 billion across the sector since 2004.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

