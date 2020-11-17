 

Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 6.4% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 79%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 13:01  |  69   |   |   

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005707/en/

Third-quarter highlights

  • The company’s net sales and operating results continue to be affected by the global health crisis. Increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results.
  • Total revenue was $134.7 billion, an increase of $6.7 billion, or 5.2%. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 6.1% to reach $135.8 billion.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 6.4% with strength across key categories, including general merchandise, health & wellness and food.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 79% with strong results across all channels and contributed approximately 570 basis points to comp sales.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 11.1%. eCommerce sales grew 41%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by approximately 420 basis points. New member sign-ups and renewal rates were strong, particularly Plus membership. Membership income increased 10.4%.
  • Walmart International net sales were $29.6 billion, an increase of 1.3%. Changes in currency rates negatively affected net sales by approximately $1.1 billion. Excluding currency, net sales would have been $30.6 billion, an increase of 5.0% led by Flipkart, Canada and Walmex. Strong growth in net sales at Flipkart was helped by a record number of monthly active customers.
  • Consolidated gross profit rate increased 50 basis points with positive contributions from each operating segment.
  • Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased 18 basis points. Incremental expenses related to COVID-19 were approximately $0.6 billion, partially offset by a non-cash impairment charge in the third quarter of last year. Underlying productivity in stores and eCommerce remained strong.
  • Consolidated operating income was $5.8 billion, an increase of 22.5%. Adjusted operating income in constant currency increased 16.4% with strong contributions from each operating segment.
  • Adjusted EPS excludes the effects, net of tax, of an unrealized gain of $0.80 on equity investments and $0.34 for the loss on sale of Walmart Argentina.
  • Operating cash flow year to date has been strong and increased approximately $8.3 billion versus last year to almost $23 billion.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 6.4% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 79% Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT): This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005707/en/ Third-quarter highlights The company’s net sales and operating results continue to be affected by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20—Score Epic Deals While They Last!
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:35 Uhr
Walmart: Nächster Kurssprung um 13:00 Uhr? Trading-Tipp
16.11.20
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
15.11.20
3 Top-Einzelhandelsaktien für November
12.11.20
Walmart Launches New Pet Care Services, Continues to Expand Full Suite of Pet Offerings
11.11.20
Tiktok zieht wieder wegen US-Frist vor Gericht
10.11.20
Walmart to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 17, 2020
07.11.20
Einschätzung zur US-Wahl: Halten die Märkte den Trump-Zündeleien stand? | Die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Analyse zur US-Wahl
05.11.20
3 Aktien, die gegen das Coronavirus immun sind
31.10.20
Richterin stoppt US-Pläne für Aus von Tiktok im November
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
47
Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?