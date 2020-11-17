Imara Announces the Appointment of Lynette Hopkinson as Senior Vice President of Regulatory

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the appointment of Lynette Hopkinson as Senior Vice President of Regulatory. Ms. Hopkinson joins Imara with 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, where she led global regulatory teams in strategy for multiple clinical development candidates and marketed products.

“We are delighted to welcome Lyn to Imara; her expertise and understanding of global regulatory strategy and commercial affairs will be important as we continue to advance IMR-687 across multiple indications globally,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Lyn also brings deep expertise in rare diseases, including most recently in cystic fibrosis, and importantly in CRISPR Cas-9 programs in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Lyn is a key and timely addition to our leadership team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Imara at such an exciting time. The recent advancement of IMR-687 into Phase 2b clinical trials for patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is a critical milestone and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team on global regulatory and clinical strategy going forward,” said Ms. Hopkinson.

Prior to joining Imara, Ms. Hopkinson served as Vice President, Global Head of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Regulatory Strategy and Commercial Regulatory Affairs at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In this role, she oversaw early and late-stage development programs, as well as line-extension programs for marketed products, and managed a strategy team of global and regulatory leads responsible for the development and execution of regulatory strategy plans, as well as a team of commercial regulatory leads responsible for supporting multiple CF product launches. Ms. Hopkinson also served as Vertex’s Vice President, Head of North America Regulatory Strategy and Commercial Affairs for marketed products as well as clinical development candidates, including the CRISPR Cas-9 programs in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Before Vertex, Ms. Hopkinson held Regulatory Affairs roles of increasing responsibility at Eisai, Inc. and Genentech, Inc., including supporting the approvals of multiple new drugs including Halaven, Fycompa, Belviq and Lucentis. Ms. Hopkinson received her B. Pharm and Management Advancement certificate from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.