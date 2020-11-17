Integrated Procurement Technologies Places Hardware Order with FLYHT

Derek Taylor of FLYHT stated, “we are pleased to get an order for AFIRS 228B hardware and installation kits to be provided by IPT to their end user.”

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) and Integrated Procurement Technologies (“IPT”) of Goleta CA announced today that IPT has made an additional order for AFIRS technologies. The total contract is for US$282 thousand with delivery of the units in Q4 2020.

Christian Sorenson, OEM Business Manager for IPT stated “we have dealt with Derek Taylor and FLYHT for many years and are pleased that our end customer has specified the AFIRS 228B as a component of the modifications we are sourcing for them. FLYHT products have proven to be reliable and affordable and we try to include them in all of our proposals.”

FLYHT also received a purchase order for US$128 thousand from an international aircraft manufacturer for AFIRS to provide software improvements, ensuring continued future delivery of licensing revenue.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com .

