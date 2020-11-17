Cerecor to Collaborate with Frontiers CDG Consortium on Pivotal Trial of CERC-801 for the Treatment of PGM1-CDG

Dr. H. Jeffrey Wilkins, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Cerecor, stated, “We are delighted to be working with the premier group of thought leaders from The FCDGC to study CERC-801 in patients suffering from PGM1-CDG. We intend to use the data generated from this prospective trial to support our submission package to the FDA for CERC-801 as the first approved product for the treatment and management of PGM1-CDG.”

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, today announced a collaboration with The Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium (FCDGC) led by Eva Morava-Kozicz, M.D. Ph.D., Principal Investigator of the trial, Professor of Medical Genetics, Senior Associate Consultant, Department of Clinical Genomics, Mayo Clinic and Editor in Chief of the Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease on a prospective pivotal trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CERC-801 in patients suffering from Phosphoglucomutase-1 deficiency related congenital disorders of glycosylation (PGM1-CDG).

This trial will study the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CERC-801 in patients with PGM1-CDG using daily therapeutic doses of CERC-801 in approximately ten patients. Outcome measures will include evaluation of clinical symptoms and clinically meaningful biomarkers.

Andrea Miller, JD, MHA, President & Founder of CDG CARE, stated, “We are truly excited to see the collaboration between FCDGC and Cerecor and this prospective trial in PGM1-CDG. CDG is an area of high unmet need where there are no approved therapies today. The possibility for there to be an approved therapy for PGM1-CDG is exciting and has the potential to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from this ultra rare form of CDG.”

About PGM1-CDG

CDGs are a group of rare, inherited, metabolic disorders caused by glycosylation defects that present as a broad range of clinical symptoms, including coagulopathy, hepatopathy, myopathy, hypoglycemia, protein-losing enteropathy and reduced cell counts. CDG patients are born with a genetic defect that hinders their ability to utilize certain monosaccharides in the production of glycoproteins. A deletion or misplacement of a sugar subunit produces a dysfunctional glycoprotein, resulting in a myriad of medical issues.