 

Cerecor to Collaborate with Frontiers CDG Consortium on Pivotal Trial of CERC-801 for the Treatment of PGM1-CDG

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, today announced a collaboration with The Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium (FCDGC) led by Eva Morava-Kozicz, M.D. Ph.D., Principal Investigator of the trial, Professor of Medical Genetics, Senior Associate Consultant, Department of Clinical Genomics, Mayo Clinic and Editor in Chief of the Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease on a prospective pivotal trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CERC-801 in patients suffering from Phosphoglucomutase-1 deficiency related congenital disorders of glycosylation (PGM1-CDG).

Dr. H. Jeffrey Wilkins, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Cerecor, stated, “We are delighted to be working with the premier group of thought leaders from The FCDGC to study CERC-801 in patients suffering from PGM1-CDG. We intend to use the data generated from this prospective trial to support our submission package to the FDA for CERC-801 as the first approved product for the treatment and management of PGM1-CDG.”

This trial will study the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CERC-801 in patients with PGM1-CDG using daily therapeutic doses of CERC-801 in approximately ten patients. Outcome measures will include evaluation of clinical symptoms and clinically meaningful biomarkers.

Andrea Miller, JD, MHA, President & Founder of CDG CARE, stated, “We are truly excited to see the collaboration between FCDGC and Cerecor and this prospective trial in PGM1-CDG. CDG is an area of high unmet need where there are no approved therapies today. The possibility for there to be an approved therapy for PGM1-CDG is exciting and has the potential to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from this ultra rare form of CDG.”

About PGM1-CDG

CDGs are a group of rare, inherited, metabolic disorders caused by glycosylation defects that present as a broad range of clinical symptoms, including coagulopathy, hepatopathy, myopathy, hypoglycemia, protein-losing enteropathy and reduced cell counts. CDG patients are born with a genetic defect that hinders their ability to utilize certain monosaccharides in the production of glycoproteins. A deletion or misplacement of a sugar subunit produces a dysfunctional glycoprotein, resulting in a myriad of medical issues.

