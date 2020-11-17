BrainsWay Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Treating Psychiatric Disorders

The event will feature a presentation by KOL Owen Muir, M.D., a psychiatrist at Brooklyn Minds, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and the unmet medical need in treating patients with psychiatric diseases, such as major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Dr. Muir will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced, non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for treating psychiatric disorders on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

BrainsWay's management team will also provide an update on the company's commercial and development efforts around its platform technology, Deep TMS, which achieves deeper and broader brain stimulation. This non-invasive and effective treatment activates deep brain structures by using directed electromagnetic fields that generate excitation or inhibition of neurons in targeted structures of the brain. Deep TMS has received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with MDD, in 2018 for patients with OCD, and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction.

Dr. Muir is co-founder of and Medical Director at Brooklyn Minds. He oversees the site’s cutting-edge Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) program. Not only is he one of the five official supervisors in North America for Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT) for adults, he has additional training in using MBT strategies with adolescents, families, and even teams and systems, and is co-editor of the Springer book "Adolescent Suicide and Self Injury: a Mentalization-Based Treatment Approach.” As Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Muir has secured Brooklyn Minds' position as the only site in America offering full, on-model MBT services for adolescents in an outpatient setting. He is proud to have made Brooklyn Minds one of the largest outpatient MBT practices for adults, children, and families in the country. He received his Medical Degree from The University of Rochester School of Medicine, completed adult psychiatry residency at the Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine at the Zucker Hillside Hospital, and completed his child psychiatry fellowship at NYU School of Medicine.