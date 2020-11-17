 

BrainsWay Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Treating Psychiatric Disorders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced, non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for treating psychiatric disorders on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The event will feature a presentation by KOL Owen Muir, M.D., a psychiatrist at Brooklyn Minds, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and the unmet medical need in treating patients with psychiatric diseases, such as major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Dr. Muir will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

BrainsWay's management team will also provide an update on the company's commercial and development efforts around its platform technology, Deep TMS, which achieves deeper and broader brain stimulation. This non-invasive and effective treatment activates deep brain structures by using directed electromagnetic fields that generate excitation or inhibition of neurons in targeted structures of the brain. Deep TMS has received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with MDD, in 2018 for patients with OCD, and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction.

To register for the call, please click here.

Dr. Muir is co-founder of and Medical Director at Brooklyn Minds. He oversees the site’s cutting-edge Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) program. Not only is he one of the five official supervisors in North America for Mentalization-Based Treatment (MBT) for adults, he has additional training in using MBT strategies with adolescents, families, and even teams and systems, and is co-editor of the Springer book "Adolescent Suicide and Self Injury: a Mentalization-Based Treatment Approach.” As Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Muir has secured Brooklyn Minds' position as the only site in America offering full, on-model MBT services for adolescents in an outpatient setting. He is proud to have made Brooklyn Minds one of the largest outpatient MBT practices for adults, children, and families in the country. He received his Medical Degree from The University of Rochester School of Medicine, completed adult psychiatry residency at the Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine at the Zucker Hillside Hospital, and completed his child psychiatry fellowship at NYU School of Medicine.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrainsWay Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Treating Psychiatric Disorders Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern TimeCRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced, non-invasive treatment of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
DeepStar Awards Subsea Systems Engineering Contract to Ocean Power Technologies
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...