 

Suominen increases its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, USA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

Suominen Corporation’s press release on November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen increases its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. The investment will widen Suominen’s offering to its customers in the US in line with the Suominen strategy targeting growth and profitability.

“This investment allows us to produce new innovative, top quality products which are the result of joint product development with one of our major customers,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approx. EUR 6 million and the investment project will be finalized during the second half of 2021.


Suominen Corporation
Petri Helsky, President & CEO

For more information, please contact

Petri Helsky, President and CEO, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 3080



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


Suominen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suominen increases its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, USA Suominen Corporation’s press release on November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EET) Suominen increases its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. The investment will widen Suominen’s offering …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
DeepStar Awards Subsea Systems Engineering Contract to Ocean Power Technologies
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Helsky, Petri
29.10.20
Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Tamminen, Toni
28.10.20
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company ownership in Suominen decreased to below 5 percent
27.10.20
Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1 – September 30, 2020: Strong performance continued
19.10.20
Publishing of Suominen’s Interim Report January–September 2020 on October 27, 2020