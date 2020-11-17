Suominen increases its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, USA

“This investment allows us to produce new innovative, top quality products which are the result of joint product development with one of our major customers,” says Petri Helsky , President and CEO of Suominen.

Suominen Corporation’s press release on November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EET) Suominen increases its capabilities in the Americas by upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. The investment will widen Suominen’s offering to its customers in the US in line with the Suominen strategy targeting growth and profitability.

The total value of the investment is approx. EUR 6 million and the investment project will be finalized during the second half of 2021.





Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.





