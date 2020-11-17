PERI builds the first 3D-printed apartment building in Germany (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.11.2020, 13:30 | 40 | 0 |
Weissenhorn / Wallenhausen (ots) -
PERI GmbH has set about printing another residential building using a 3D
construction printer, this time in Wallenhausen, Bavaria.
Upon completion, the 5-in-a-block apartment building with around 380 square
metres of living space will be the largest printed residential building in
Europe. On this project, the printing process is expected to take six weeks.
"With the project in Wallenhausen, we are seeing the PERI 3D construction
printing team take the next important step. At the same time, PERI is
consolidating its position as a leading company in the field of 3D construction
printing," says Thomas Imbacher, Managing Director Marketing & Innovation at
PERI Group. "By printing the first apartment building in Germany, we are
demonstrating that this new construction technology can also be used to print
large-scale dwelling units. In terms of 3D construction printing, we are opening
up additional areas of application on an entirely new level."
PERI is using the gantry printer BOD2 for this construction printing project in
Wallenhausen. The system has a print head that moves about 3 axes on a securely
installed metallic frame. The benefit here is that the printer can move along
its frame to any position within the construction and only needs to be
calibrated once. This saves time and cuts costs.
During the printing process, the printer takes into account the pipes and
connections for water, electricity, etc. that are to be laid at a later time.
The BOD2 has been certified in such a way that it is possible to carry out work
within the printing area while printing is in progress. This means that manual
work, such as the installation of empty pipes and connections, can be easily
integrated into the printing process.
Two operators are required to run the printer. The print head and the print
results are monitored by a camera. With a speed of 1 m/s, the BOD2 is currently
the fastest 3D construction printer available on the market. The BOD2 only takes
around five minutes to complete 1m² of a double-skin wall.
About PERI:
With sales of EUR 1,685 million in 2019, PERI is one of the leading
manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffold systems in the world. The
family-owned company, with its headquarters in Weissenhorn (Germany), a
workforce of more than 9,500 employees, more than 60 subsidiaries and well over
160 warehouse locations, provides its clients with innovative system equipment
and comprehensive services relating to all aspects of formwork and scaffolding
technology.
Contact:
Markus Woehl
Head of Communication PERI GmbH
Tel. +49 (0)7309 950-1310
Mobile +49 151 728 33274
mailto:markus.woehl@peri.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148449/4765470
OTS: PERI GmbH
