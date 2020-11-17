PERI builds the first 3D-printed apartment building in Germany (FOTO)

Weissenhorn / Wallenhausen (ots) -



- Building consisting of 5 apartments across 3 floors with approx. 380 square

metres of living space constructed using a 3D construction printer



- The largest printed apartment building in Europe is proof that 3D construction

printing is also suitable for the construction of large dwelling units





PERI GmbH has set about printing another residential building using a 3Dconstruction printer, this time in Wallenhausen, Bavaria.Upon completion, the 5-in-a-block apartment building with around 380 squaremetres of living space will be the largest printed residential building inEurope. On this project, the printing process is expected to take six weeks."With the project in Wallenhausen, we are seeing the PERI 3D constructionprinting team take the next important step. At the same time, PERI isconsolidating its position as a leading company in the field of 3D constructionprinting," says Thomas Imbacher, Managing Director Marketing & Innovation atPERI Group. "By printing the first apartment building in Germany, we aredemonstrating that this new construction technology can also be used to printlarge-scale dwelling units. In terms of 3D construction printing, we are openingup additional areas of application on an entirely new level."PERI is using the gantry printer BOD2 for this construction printing project inWallenhausen. The system has a print head that moves about 3 axes on a securelyinstalled metallic frame. The benefit here is that the printer can move alongits frame to any position within the construction and only needs to becalibrated once. This saves time and cuts costs.During the printing process, the printer takes into account the pipes andconnections for water, electricity, etc. that are to be laid at a later time.The BOD2 has been certified in such a way that it is possible to carry out workwithin the printing area while printing is in progress. This means that manualwork, such as the installation of empty pipes and connections, can be easilyintegrated into the printing process.Two operators are required to run the printer. The print head and the printresults are monitored by a camera. With a speed of 1 m/s, the BOD2 is currentlythe fastest 3D construction printer available on the market. The BOD2 only takesaround five minutes to complete 1m² of a double-skin wall.About PERI:With sales of EUR 1,685 million in 2019, PERI is one of the leadingmanufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffold systems in the world. Thefamily-owned company, with its headquarters in Weissenhorn (Germany), aworkforce of more than 9,500 employees, more than 60 subsidiaries and well over160 warehouse locations, provides its clients with innovative system equipmentand comprehensive services relating to all aspects of formwork and scaffoldingtechnology.Contact:Markus WoehlHead of Communication PERI GmbHTel. +49 (0)7309 950-1310Mobile +49 151 728 33274mailto:markus.woehl@peri.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148449/4765470OTS: PERI GmbH