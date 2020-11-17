 

PERI builds the first 3D-printed apartment building in Germany (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
17.11.2020, 13:30  |  40   |   |   
Weissenhorn / Wallenhausen (ots) -

- Building consisting of 5 apartments across 3 floors with approx. 380 square
metres of living space constructed using a 3D construction printer

- The largest printed apartment building in Europe is proof that 3D construction
printing is also suitable for the construction of large dwelling units

PERI GmbH has set about printing another residential building using a 3D
construction printer, this time in Wallenhausen, Bavaria.

Upon completion, the 5-in-a-block apartment building with around 380 square
metres of living space will be the largest printed residential building in
Europe. On this project, the printing process is expected to take six weeks.

"With the project in Wallenhausen, we are seeing the PERI 3D construction
printing team take the next important step. At the same time, PERI is
consolidating its position as a leading company in the field of 3D construction
printing," says Thomas Imbacher, Managing Director Marketing & Innovation at
PERI Group. "By printing the first apartment building in Germany, we are
demonstrating that this new construction technology can also be used to print
large-scale dwelling units. In terms of 3D construction printing, we are opening
up additional areas of application on an entirely new level."

PERI is using the gantry printer BOD2 for this construction printing project in
Wallenhausen. The system has a print head that moves about 3 axes on a securely
installed metallic frame. The benefit here is that the printer can move along
its frame to any position within the construction and only needs to be
calibrated once. This saves time and cuts costs.

During the printing process, the printer takes into account the pipes and
connections for water, electricity, etc. that are to be laid at a later time.
The BOD2 has been certified in such a way that it is possible to carry out work
within the printing area while printing is in progress. This means that manual
work, such as the installation of empty pipes and connections, can be easily
integrated into the printing process.

Two operators are required to run the printer. The print head and the print
results are monitored by a camera. With a speed of 1 m/s, the BOD2 is currently
the fastest 3D construction printer available on the market. The BOD2 only takes
around five minutes to complete 1m² of a double-skin wall.

About PERI:

With sales of EUR 1,685 million in 2019, PERI is one of the leading
manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffold systems in the world. The
family-owned company, with its headquarters in Weissenhorn (Germany), a
workforce of more than 9,500 employees, more than 60 subsidiaries and well over
160 warehouse locations, provides its clients with innovative system equipment
and comprehensive services relating to all aspects of formwork and scaffolding
technology.

Contact:

Markus Woehl
Head of Communication PERI GmbH
Tel. +49 (0)7309 950-1310
Mobile +49 151 728 33274
mailto:markus.woehl@peri.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148449/4765470
OTS: PERI GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PERI builds the first 3D-printed apartment building in Germany (FOTO) - Building consisting of 5 apartments across 3 floors with approx. 380 square metres of living space constructed using a 3D construction printer - The largest printed apartment building in Europe is proof that 3D construction printing is also …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spindiag erhält EU-Marktzulassung für Rhonda Corona PCR-Schnelltest (FOTO)
STIHL wird klimaneutral
Neuer Ford Kuga Voll-Hybrid - die nächste elektrifizierte Version des vielseitigen ...
"Lockdown könnte zu tausenden Geschäfts-Schließungen führen"
EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group gibt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2020
Schnell, einfach und präzise: Neuer COVID-19 Antigen-Test gibt Gewissheit in nur drei Minuten (FOTO)
Restrukturierungsbedarf steigt stark an - Corona-Pandemie trifft die deutsche Wirtschaft (FOTO)
Sensationsurteil vom Heimatgericht der Audi AG: Audi AG profitiert nicht von "Ad-Hoc-Urteil" des Bundesgerichtshofs für ...
Santander acquires technology assets from Wirecard, accelerating the expansion of its merchant ...
Aimondo AG auf Internationalisierungskurs - Norditalien macht den Anfang
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Neues Manager-Barometer von Odgers Berndtson: Führungskräfte stellen immer öfter die Sinnfrage (FOTO)
Die Batterien der Quantron AG sind Kobalt- und Nickelfrei und sorgen mit der LFP-Technologie ...
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
WAZ: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof warnt vor möglichem Lockdown im Handel
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
SKODA AUTO erhält zusätzliche Produktionskapazitäten innerhalb des Volkswagen ...
DBU startet Auswahl für Deutschen Umweltpreis 2021 / Mehr als 200 Vorschlagsberechtigte - ...
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
Marktkommentar: Patrick Picenoni (CONREN): Megatrends
14:00 Uhr
WestRock Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices
14:00 Uhr
CDK Global Helps Optimize Operations Across 43 Inland Kenworth Sites
13:59 Uhr
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse gefallen - Umlaufrendite minus 0,56 Prozent
13:55 Uhr
Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health Select Inovalon’s EASE All-Payer Solution
13:55 Uhr
Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Expansion to The Netherlands and Launch of Proprietary Truffle Program
13:55 Uhr
Aquila Resources Submits Dam Safety Permit Application for Its Back Forty Project
13:53 Uhr
Galaxy Digital gibt Finanzergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 und Neuigkeiten zum Unternehmen bekannt
13:52 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Kritik und Enttäuschung nach Bund-Länder-Treffen zu Corona
13:50 Uhr
Kretschmann: Anzeichen für rechte Unterwanderung der 'Querdenker'