Jazz Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jennifer Cook and Mark Smith, M.D. to its Board of Directors

"We are excited to welcome two industry leaders to the Board whose complementary skills and experiences will help us advance our strategy to transform the lives of patients. Jennifer brings over 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience with significant c-suite, product development and commercialization expertise globally, and Mark, a practicing physician, is a nationally-recognized expert in health policy, reimbursement and delivery systems," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Jazz is well-positioned for transformative growth, with strong commercial franchises, a robust and productive pipeline and a commitment to targeted investments in our global platform. As we seek to leverage our robust R&D assets to develop new treatments and utilize our proven commercialization engine to bring these innovations to market, we will benefit from Jennifer's and Mark's insights and leadership."

Ms. Cook said, "I am excited to join the Board and look forward to putting my experience to work as the Company brings new and exciting therapies to market. I am impressed by how the team has navigated the current environment, having launched three new products this year alone, and am confident in Jazz's future."

Dr. Smith added, "This has been a transformative year for Jazz, and I am honored to be joining the Company's Board. Jazz has an important purpose and I am eager to support its mission to deliver life-changing medicines to patients in areas of high unmet need."

Ms. Cook joins Jazz as a Class II director and will be up for election at the Company's 2022 annual meeting. Dr. Smith joins Jazz as a Class I director and will be up for election at the Company's 2021 annual meeting.

The Company also announced that after many years of outstanding service and dedication, Elmar Schnee will not seek reelection when his term expires at the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, and Paul Berns will step down on or before the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.