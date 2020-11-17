NASA Unveils New Research Progress for Human Mission to the Moon With Supercomputer Powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that NASA highlighted new research progress to support the next human landing on the moon by performing complex simulations on NASA’s Aitken supercomputer , which is powered by HPE. New research, which includes understanding the booster separation event and launch environment at Kennedy Space Center during lift-off, will help NASA’s engineers prepare for a safe and successful spaceflight as part of NASA’s Artemis mission set to launch in 2024.

NASA’s Modular Supercomputing Facility, where its Aitken supercomputer is housed, at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. Image credit: NASA Ames Research Center

HPE also announced today that it expanded NASA’s Aitken supercomputer with HPE Apollo systems that are purpose-built for compute-intensive modeling and simulation needs. The expansion of computational power, which will be operational in January 2021, supports NASA’s ongoing research involving computational fluid dynamics (CFD) that are critical to understanding aerodynamic events.

“At HPE, we are inspired by breakthroughs in scientific research that leverage our high-performance computing technologies. The researchers and engineers at NASA’s Ames Research Center continue to push boundaries to advance space flight,” said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPC, at HPE. “We are honored to continue collaborating with NASA and play a role in a historical moment by further expanding NASA’s Aitken supercomputer with HPE Apollo systems to accelerate time-to-insight and safely land the first woman and the next man on the moon.”

NASA’s Aitken Supercomputer Increases Computational Power and Drives Efficiency

NASA’s Aitken supercomputer was built by HPE in August 2019 to support NASA missions, including research for the Artemis program, a mission to land the first woman and next man on the lunar South Pole region by 2024.

NASA’s Aitken is housed in the first of 12 computer modules in the Modular Supercomputing Facility (MSF), jointly developed by NASA and HPE, to drive greater efficiency and significantly reduce electricity and water use. As a result, NASA’s Aitken supercomputer, during its first year of operation, consumed only 16% of the energy needed for cooling, saving over $100K in costs and 1.4 million kilowatt-hours. It also reduced water usage, used to cool the supercomputer, by 91%, saving over one million gallons of water per day.