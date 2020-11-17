CBL Properties Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A description of each supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is located at the end of this news release.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019 % 2020 2019 %

Net loss attributable to common shareholders per diluted share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.52 ) 46.2 % $ (1.43 ) $ (1.01 ) (41.6 )%

Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share $ 0.06 $ 0.45 (86.7 )% $ 0.28 $ 1.01 (72.3 )%

FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share (1) $ 0.04 $ 0.34 (88.2 )% $ 0.32 $ 0.98 (67.3 )%

(1) For a reconciliation of FFO to FFO, as adjusted, for the periods presented, please refer to the footnotes to the Company’s reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 8 of this news release.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $0.04 for the third quarter 2020, compared with $0.34 per share for the third quarter 2019. FFO per diluted share, as adjusted, was $0.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $0.98 per share for the prior year period.

Major variances in third quarter 2020 FFO per share, as adjusted, compared with the prior year period included $0.22 per share of lower property NOI, which included $0.07 per share related to rent abatements and $0.07 per share of estimate for uncollectable revenues and write-offs for past due rents related to tenants that are in bankruptcy or struggling financially. FFO per share for the third quarter also included approximately $0.06 per share of incremental interest expense related to the accrual of the base rate or post default rate on outstanding balances on the Company’s Credit Facility.

Total Portfolio same-center NOI declined 30.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 23.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared with the prior-year periods.

Portfolio occupancy as of September 30, 2020, was 86.8%, representing a 130-basis point decline sequentially and a 370‑basis point decline compared with 90.5% as of September 30, 2019. Same-center mall occupancy was 85.2% as of September 30, 2020, representing a 140-basis point decline sequentially and a 380-basis point decline compared with 89.0% as of September 30, 2019. An estimated 250-basis points of the decline in total mall portfolio occupancy was due to store closures related to tenants in bankruptcy.

CBL’s portfolio is now fully operational with all properties open for business. CBL continues to prioritize the safety of its employees, retailers and shoppers by maintaining strict safety protocols across its portfolio. Protocols are updated as new guidance is issued by the CDC and local or state sources.

On November 1, 2020, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., CBL & Associates Limited Partnership, and certain other related entities filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, in order to implement a plan to recapitalize the Company, including restructuring portions of its debt.

“During the third quarter, the CBL portfolio fully reopened with the majority of our tenants following suit,” said Stephen Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer. “While traffic is still at a reduced level as compared with the prior year, we are seeing sequential improvement in a number of markets as well as a more deliberate shopper, benefiting conversion rates and sales. What has been reinforced during this time, is the strength of our locations in their markets as they continue to serve as important community centers. With extensive safety protocols in place, each of our properties is able to provide tenants, advertisers and other businesses access to a traffic stream of tens of thousands of visitors per week. As large gatherings such as sporting events, concert venues and the like have been discontinued or curtailed for the near future, no other venues can currently provide this type of access, and in a safe manner. Tenants are also exploring new innovative ways to better reach their customers, utilizing curbside, delivery, buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) and other services. We are working with several of our tenants to open satellite in-line and kiosk locations specifically designed to meet the increased demand for BOPIS. Our leasing team is working closely with our tenants to find additional new opportunities to expand customer reach.

“Our leasing team took a proactive approach to working with our tenants on more flexible lease terms as we all navigate the pandemic together. As a result, we were able to finalize negotiations for rent deferrals or other accommodations for a majority of our top tenants. We’ve experienced a significant improvement in collections as these tenants pay past due rents. April’s collection rate improved from 27% to over 76% and May improved from 33% to 68%. We expect this trend to continue as we move later in the year and into 2021, and certain deferred rents begin coming due.

“While the portfolio has reopened, the effects of the pandemic are clearly evident in our third quarter results and will continue to have a significant impact. Store closures, including tenant bankruptcies, have contributed to occupancy declines and significant rent loss and lower sales have resulted in lower percentage rent. While we continued our programs to reduce costs both at the property and corporate levels, certain expenses necessarily resumed as the portfolio opened. We are keeping a close eye on our watch list as the pandemic has contributed to the weakened financial condition for a number of tenants, particularly in categories such as theaters and other entertainment operators that have not been able to resume operations. While many are finding creative solutions to reach their customer, we anticipate additional store closures and lost rent through the remainder of the year as the difficult operating environment continues.

“On November 1st, we filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Through this process, we expect to eliminate more than $1.5 billion of unsecured debt and preferred obligation from our balance sheet. By reducing leverage, lengthening maturities, lowering interest costs and increasing free cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in an excellent position to execute on our strategic priorities and pursue future growth opportunities.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2020 was $54.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $90.1 million, or a loss of $0.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $269.4 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $175.7 million, or a loss of $1.01 per diluted share, for the nine months ended 2019.

FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted, for the third quarter 2020 was $8.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $58.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019. FFO allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted, for the third quarter 2020 was $9.0 million compared with $67.8 million for the third quarter 2019.

FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $61.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share, compared with $170.5 million or $0.98 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. FFO allocable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $65.5 million compared with $196.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Percentage change in same-center Net Operating Income (“NOI”) (1): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Portfolio same-center NOI (30.5 )% (23.7 )% Mall same-center NOI (33.3 )% (25.5 )%

(1) CBL’s definition of same-center NOI excludes the impact of lease termination fees and certain non-cash items such as straight-line rents and reimbursements, write‑offs of landlord inducements and net amortization of acquired above and below market leases.

Major variances impacting same-center NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2020, include:

Same-center NOI declined $40.1 million, due to a $46.8 million decrease in revenues offset by a $6.9 million decline in operating expenses.

Rental revenues declined $46.1 million, including a $31.6 million decline in minimum and other rents. The decline in minimum and other rents was substantially related to $12.0 million in estimated uncollectible revenues related to tenants in bankruptcy or struggling financially, and $14.6 million related to rent abatements. Rental revenues also include a $7.5 million decline in tenant reimbursements (net of any abatements) and a $1.2 million decline in percentage rents.

Property operating expenses declined $4.7 million compared with the prior year. Maintenance and repair expenses improved $1.4 million. Real estate tax expenses declined $0.7 million.

COVID-19 UPDATE/RENT COLLECTION UPDATE

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in closure of the majority of CBL’s owned and managed portfolio in response to government mandates beginning in March. As of the close of third quarter 2020, all of CBL’s owned and managed mall properties have re-opened and CBL has implemented strict procedures and guidelines for our employees, tenants and property visitors based on CDC and other health agency recommendations. Our properties continue to update these policies and procedures, following any new mandates and regulations, as required.

The mandated closures resulted in nearly all our tenants closing for a period of time and/or shortening operating hours. As a result, the Company has experienced an increased level of requests for rent deferrals and abatements as well as defaults on rent obligations. While, in general, CBL believes that tenants have a clear contractual obligation to pay rent, CBL has been working with its tenants to address rent deferral requests. Based on executed or in process agreements with 25 of our top tenants representing approximately 40% of gross rents for the second and third quarter 2020, CBL now anticipates collecting over 65% of related rent for the second quarter and over 81% of related rents for the third quarter, with a majority of the remainder expected to be deferred or abated. CBL remains in negotiations with tenants and is unable to predict the outcome of those discussions.

As the Company finalizes negotiations, rent collections as a percentage of billed cash-based rents have improved with certain past-due amounts being paid, resulting in an overall collection rate for April through September of approximately 69%. October rent collections are currently over 100% of billed rents, which includes certain rents that may be applicable to prior months. The Company anticipates an improvement in the collection rate for prior months as it finalizes negotiations with retailers and additional past-due amounts are paid.

EXPENSE REDUCTION AND LIQUIDITY

As previously announced, CBL implemented comprehensive programs to halt all non-essential expenditures, reduce operating and overhead expenses and to reduce, defer or suspend capital expenditures, including redevelopment investments. In March, CBL completed a $280 million aggregate draw on its line of credit, which represented substantially all of the remaining available balance. As of September 30, 2020, the company had $258.6 million available in unrestricted cash and marketable securities.

PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL RESULTS Occupancy(1): As of September 30, 2020 2019 Total portfolio 86.8 % 90.5 % Malls: Total Mall portfolio 85.2 % 88.7 % Same-center Malls 85.2 % 89.0 % Stabilized Malls 85.4 % 88.8 % Non-stabilized Malls (2) 74.4 % 83.8 % Associated centers 89.1 % 96.3 % Community centers 94.4 % 96.3 %

(1) Occupancy for malls represents percentage of mall store gross leasable area under 20,000 square feet occupied. Occupancy for associated and community centers represents percentage of gross leasable area occupied. (2) Represents occupancy for The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

New and Renewal Leasing Activity of Same Small Shop Space Less Than 10,000 Square Feet: % Change in Average Gross Rent Per Square Foot: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Stabilized Malls (15.3 )% (10.2 )% New leases (5.8 )% 16.8 % Renewal leases (16.1 )% (12.6 )%

Same-Center Sales Per Square Foot for Mall Tenants 10,000 Square Feet or Less:

Due to the temporary mall and store closures that occurred, the majority of CBL’s tenants did not report sales for the full reporting period. As a result, CBL is not able to provide a complete measure of sales per square foot for the third quarter 2020 or trailing twelve-month period.

FINANCING ACTIVITY AND LENDER DISCUSSIONS

During the quarter, the foreclosure of Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, IL ($27.4 million loan) was completed. In October, Burnsville Center in Minneapolis, MN ($64.2 million loan) was placed into receivership. The Company is cooperating with the foreclosure process. Once commenced, the Company also anticipates cooperating with foreclosure or conveyance proceedings for Park Plaza in Little Rock, AR ($77.1 million), EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, OH ($31.7 million) and Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC ($62.9 million loan). Asheville Mall and EastGate Mall are expected to be transferred into receivership during November 2020.

The Company remains in discussions with the lender for a potential modification and extension of the loan secured by Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, VA ($61.6 million). This discussion is ongoing and CBL is not able to predict the outcome at this time.

In August, the Company closed a modification of the $61.0 million loan secured by Jefferson Mall in Louisville, KY. The loan maturity was extended from June 2022 to June 2026.

In September, the Company completed a modification and extension of the $9.1 million loan secured by the second phase of The Outlet Shoppes at Bluegrass in Louisville, KY. The new maturity date is October 2021 with a variable interest rate of LIBOR plus 350 basis points.

In October, the Company completed a modification and extension of the $35.1 million ($17.6 at CBL’s share) loan secured by The Shoppes at Eagle Point in Cookeville, TN. The new maturity date is October 2022.

As previously announced, CBL elected to not pay the interest payment due on October 15, 2020 for the 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and entered into the 30-day grace period specified in the Indenture governing the 2024 Notes.

VOLUNTARY BANKRUPTCY FILING

On November 1, 2020, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., CBL & Associates Limited Partnership, and certain other related entities filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Houston, TX (the "Court”) in order to implement a plan to recapitalize the Company, including restructuring portions of its debt. Through this process, all day-to-day operations and business of the Company’s wholly owned, joint venture and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL’s customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties. The latest information on CBL’s restructuring, including news and frequently asked questions, can be found at cblproperties.com/restructuring.

DISPOSITIONS

CBL did not complete any major dispositions during the quarter.

ANCHOR REPLACEMENT PROGRESS AND REDEVELOPMENT

As part of overall cost reduction and cash preservation actions, CBL has suspended or delayed certain redevelopment projects, where possible. Detailed project information is available in CBL’s Financial Supplement for Q3 2020, which can be found in the Invest – Financial Reports section of CBL’s website at cblproperties.com.

ABOUT CBL PROPERTIES

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Funds From Operations

FFO is a widely used non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of real estate companies that supplements net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties and impairment losses of depreciable properties, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and noncontrolling interests are calculated on the same basis. We define FFO as defined above by NAREIT less dividends on preferred stock of the Company or distributions on preferred units of the Operating Partnership, as applicable. The Company’s method of calculating FFO may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company believes that FFO provides an additional indicator of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes the value of real estate assets declines predictably over time. Since values of well-maintained real estate assets have historically risen with market conditions, the Company believes that FFO enhances investors’ understanding of its operating performance. The use of FFO as an indicator of financial performance is influenced not only by the operations of the Company’s properties and interest rates, but also by its capital structure.

The Company presents both FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders and FFO allocable to common shareholders, as it believes that both are useful performance measures. The Company believes FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is a useful performance measure since it conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company’s common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company believes FFO allocable to its common shareholders is a useful performance measure because it is the performance measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss) attributable to its common shareholders.

In the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, located in this earnings release, the Company makes an adjustment to add back noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of its Operating Partnership in order to arrive at FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders. The Company then applies a percentage to FFO of the Operating Partnership common unitholders to arrive at FFO allocable to its common shareholders. The percentage is computed by taking the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period and dividing it by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units held by noncontrolling interests during the period.

FFO does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating the Company’s operating performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

The Company believes that it is important to identify the impact of certain significant items on its FFO measures for a reader to have a complete understanding of the Company’s results of operations. Therefore, the Company has also presented adjusted FFO measures excluding these items from the applicable periods. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders on page 8 of this news release for a description of these adjustments.

Same-center Net Operating Income

NOI is a supplemental non-GAAP measure of the operating performance of the Company’s shopping centers and other properties. The Company defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income) less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs).

The Company computes NOI based on the Operating Partnership’s pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties. The Company believes that presenting NOI and same-center NOI (described below) based on its Operating Partnership’s pro rata share of both consolidated and unconsolidated properties is useful since the Company conducts substantially all of its business through its Operating Partnership and, therefore, it reflects the performance of the properties in absolute terms regardless of the ratio of ownership interests of the Company’s common shareholders and the noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership. The Company's definition of NOI may be different than that used by other companies and, accordingly, the Company's calculation of NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Since NOI includes only those revenues and expenses related to the operations of the Company’s shopping center properties, the Company believes that same-center NOI provides a measure that reflects trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, sales at the malls and operating costs and the impact of those trends on the Company’s results of operations. The Company’s calculation of same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-off of landlord inducement assets in order to enhance the comparability of results from one period to another. A reconciliation of same-center NOI to net income is located at the end of this earnings release.

Pro Rata Share of Debt

The Company presents debt based on its pro rata ownership share (including the Company’s pro rata share of unconsolidated affiliates and excluding noncontrolling interests’ share of consolidated properties) because it believes this provides investors a clearer understanding of the Company’s total debt obligations which affect the Company’s liquidity. A reconciliation of the Company’s pro rata share of debt to the amount of debt on the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheet is located at the end of this earnings release.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Rental revenues $ 124,081 $ 180,616 $ 405,476 $ 556,989 Management, development and leasing fees 2,104 2,216 5,251 7,325 Other 3,712 4,419 10,955 14,344 Total revenues 129,897 187,251 421,682 578,658 OPERATING EXPENSES: Property operating (20,396 ) (27,344 ) (63,011 ) (82,856 ) Depreciation and amortization (53,477 ) (64,168 ) (162,042 ) (198,438 ) Real estate taxes (17,215 ) (18,699 ) (53,500 ) (57,766 ) Maintenance and repairs (8,425 ) (10,253 ) (25,675 ) (34,327 ) General and administrative (25,497 ) (12,467 ) (62,060 ) (48,901 ) Loss on impairment (46 ) (135,688 ) (146,964 ) (202,121 ) Litigation settlement 2,480 22,688 2,480 (65,462 ) Other — (7 ) (400 ) (41 ) Total operating expenses (122,576 ) (245,938 ) (511,172 ) (689,912 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest and other income 1,975 1,367 5,263 2,212 Interest expense (61,137 ) (50,515 ) (160,760 ) (156,995 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 15,407 — 15,407 71,722 Gain on investments/deconsolidation — 11,174 — 11,174 Gain (loss) on sales of real estate assets (55 ) 8,056 2,708 13,811 Income tax provision (546 ) (1,670 ) (17,189 ) (2,622 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates (7,389 ) (1,759 ) (12,450 ) 3,421 Total other expenses (51,745 ) (33,347 ) (167,021 ) (57,277 ) Net loss (44,424 ) (92,034 ) (256,511 ) (168,531 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating Partnership 609 13,904 19,100 27,116 Other consolidated subsidiaries 937 (763 ) 1,631 (631 ) Net loss attributable to the Company (42,878 ) (78,893 ) (235,780 ) (142,046 ) Preferred dividends declared — (11,223 ) — (33,669 ) Preferred dividends undeclared (11,223 ) — (33,669 ) — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (54,101 ) $ (90,116 ) $ (269,449 ) $ (175,715 ) Basic and diluted per share data attributable to common shareholders: Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.28 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding 193,481 173,471 188,211 173,400

The Company's reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders to FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders is as follows: (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (54,101 ) $ (90,116 ) $ (269,449 ) $ (175,715 ) Noncontrolling interest in loss of Operating Partnership (609 ) (13,904 ) (19,100 ) (27,116 ) Depreciation and amortization expense of: Consolidated properties 53,477 64,168 162,042 198,438 Unconsolidated affiliates 14,437 14,471 41,967 36,599 Non-real estate assets (702 ) (920 ) (2,431 ) (2,719 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries (1,118 ) (2,031 ) (2,829 ) (6,836 ) Loss on impairment 46 135,688 146,964 202,121 Loss on impairment of unconsolidated affiliates — — — — (Gain) loss on depreciable property — (16,914 ) 25 (21,755 ) FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders 11,430 90,442 57,189 203,017 Debt restructuring expenses (1) 12,913 — 20,770 — Litigation settlement, net of taxes (2) (2,480 ) (22,688 ) (2,480 ) 64,979 Non-cash default interest expense (3) 2,519 — 5,412 542 Gain on extinguishment of debt (4) (15,407 ) — (15,407 ) (71,722 ) FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted $ 8,975 $ 67,754 $ 65,484 $ 196,816 FFO per diluted share $ 0.06 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.01 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.98 Weighted-average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding with Operating Partnership units fully converted 201,690 200,230 201,551 200,158

(1) Represents professional fees related to the Company's negotiations with the administrative agent and lenders under the secured credit facility and certain holders of the Company's senior unsecured notes regarding a restructure of such indebtedness. (2) Represents the accrued expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit. (3) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include default interest expense related to Greenbrier Mall, Hickory Point Mall, Eastgate Mall, Asheville Mall, Burnsville Center and Park Plaza Mall. The nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes default interest expense related to Acadiana Mall and Cary Towne Center. (4) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the non-recourse loan secured by Hickory Point Mall, which was conveyed to the lender in the third quarter of 2020. The nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the non‑recourse loan secured by Acadiana Mall, which was conveyed to the lender in the first quarter of 2019, and a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the non‑recourse loan secured by Cary Towne Center, which was sold in the first quarter of 2019.

The reconciliation of diluted EPS to FFO per diluted share is as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders $ (0.28 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.43 ) $ (1.01 ) Eliminate amounts per share excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts from consolidated properties, unconsolidated affiliates, non-real estate assets and excluding amounts allocated to noncontrolling interests 0.34 0.38 0.99 1.13 Loss on impairment — 0.68 0.72 1.00 Gain on depreciable property — (0.09 ) — (0.11 ) FFO per diluted share $ 0.06 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.01

The reconciliations of FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders to FFO allocable to common shareholders, including and excluding the adjustments noted above, are as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders $ 11,430 $ 90,442 $ 57,189 $ 203,017 Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1) 95.93 % 86.64 % 93.38 % 86.63 % FFO allocable to common shareholders $ 10,965 $ 78,359 $ 53,403 $ 175,874 FFO allocable to Operating Partnership common unitholders, as adjusted $ 8,975 $ 67,754 $ 65,484 $ 196,816 Percentage allocable to common shareholders (1) 95.93 % 86.64 % 93.38 % 86.63 % FFO allocable to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 8,610 $ 58,702 $ 61,149 $ 170,502

(1) Represents the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period divided by the sum of the weighted-average number of common shares and the weighted-average number of Operating Partnership units outstanding during the period. See the reconciliation of shares and Operating Partnership units outstanding on page 13.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SUPPLEMENTAL FFO INFORMATION: Lease termination fees $ 1,722 $ 848 $ 3,375 $ 2,938 Per share $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Straight-line rental income adjustment $ (2,891 ) $ 1,348 $ (1,972 ) $ 2,302 Per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Gain (loss) on outparcel sales $ (55 ) $ 1,961 $ 2,733 $ 2,894 Per share $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Net amortization of acquired above- and below-market leases $ 229 $ 533 $ 1,341 $ 2,032 Per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Net amortization of debt premiums and discounts $ 353 $ 333 $ 1,040 $ 982 Per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ — Income tax provision $ (546 ) $ (1,670 ) $ (17,189 ) $ (2,622 ) Per share $ — $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt $ 15,407 $ — $ 15,407 $ 71,722 Per share $ 0.08 $ — $ 0.08 $ 0.36 Non-cash default interest expense $ (2,519 ) $ — $ (5,412 ) $ (542 ) Per share $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.03 ) $ — Abandoned projects expense $ — $ (7 ) $ (400 ) $ (41 ) Per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Interest capitalized $ 438 $ 787 $ 1,530 $ 1,969 Per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Litigation settlement, net of taxes $ 2,480 $ 22,688 $ 2,480 $ (64,979 ) Per share $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ (0.32 ) Incremental credit facility interest expense related to imposition of default rate $ (14,499 ) $ — $ (19,311 ) $ — Per share $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.10 ) $ — Debt restructuring expenses $ (12,913 ) $ — $ (20,770 ) $ — Per share $ (0.06 ) $ — $ (0.10 ) $ — Estimate of uncollectible revenues $ (13,132 ) $ 373 $ (59,009 ) $ (1,410 ) Per share $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.29 ) $ (0.01 ) As of September 30, 2020 2019 Straight-line rent receivable $ 53,421 $ 55,974

Same-center Net Operating Income (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (44,424 ) $ (92,034 ) $ (256,511 ) $ (168,531 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 53,477 64,168 162,042 198,438 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated affiliates 14,437 14,471 41,967 36,599 Noncontrolling interests' share of depreciation and amortization in other consolidated subsidiaries (1,118 ) (2,031 ) (2,829 ) (6,836 ) Interest expense 61,137 50,515 160,760 156,995 Interest expense from unconsolidated affiliates 8,646 6,686 24,001 19,842 Noncontrolling interests' share of interest expense in other consolidated subsidiaries (570 ) (1,561 ) (1,726 ) (5,044 ) Abandoned projects expense — 7 400 41 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate assets 55 (8,056 ) (2,708 ) (13,811 ) Gain on sales of real estate assets of unconsolidated affiliates — — — (627 ) Gain on investments/deconsolidation — (11,174 ) — (11,174 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (15,407 ) — (15,407 ) (71,722 ) Loss on impairment 46 135,688 146,964 202,121 Litigation settlement (2,480 ) (22,688 ) (2,480 ) 65,462 Income tax provision 546 1,670 17,189 2,622 Lease termination fees (1,722 ) (848 ) (3,375 ) (2,938 ) Straight-line rent and above- and below-market lease amortization 2,662 (1,881 ) 631 (4,334 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other consolidated subsidiaries 937 (763 ) 1,631 (631 ) General and administrative expenses 25,497 12,467 62,060 48,901 Management fees and non-property level revenues (4,415 ) (2,293 ) (9,746 ) (9,077 ) Operating Partnership's share of property NOI 97,304 142,343 322,863 436,296 Non-comparable NOI (5,909 ) (10,845 ) (19,120 ) (38,137 ) Total same-center NOI (1) $ 91,395 $ 131,498 $ 303,743 $ 398,159 Total same-center NOI percentage change (30.5 )% (23.7 )%

Same-center Net Operating Income (Continued) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Malls $ 77,842 $ 116,637 $ 263,855 $ 354,025 Associated centers 7,468 8,317 21,244 24,610 Community centers 4,981 5,511 15,086 16,273 Offices and other 1,104 1,033 3,558 3,251 Total same-center NOI (1) $ 91,395 $ 131,498 $ 303,743 $ 398,159 Percentage Change: Malls (33.3 )% (25.5 )% Associated centers (10.2 )% (13.7 )% Community centers (9.6 )% (7.3 )% Offices and other 6.9 % 9.4 % Total same-center NOI (1) (30.5 )% (23.7 )%

(1) CBL defines NOI as property operating revenues (rental revenues, tenant reimbursements and other income), less property operating expenses (property operating, real estate taxes and maintenance and repairs). Same-center NOI excludes lease termination income, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and write-offs of landlord inducement assets. We include a property in our same-center pool when we own all or a portion of the property as of September 30, 2020, and we owned it and it was in operation for both the entire preceding calendar year and the current year-to-date reporting period ending September 30, 2020. New properties are excluded from same-center NOI, until they meet these criteria. Properties excluded from the same-center pool that would otherwise meet these criteria are properties which are under major redevelopment or being considered for repositioning, where we intend to renegotiate the terms of the debt secured by the related property or return the property to the lender.

Company's Share of Consolidated and Unconsolidated Debt (Dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2020 Fixed Rate Variable

Rate Total per

Debt

Schedule Unamortized

Deferred

Financing

Costs Total Consolidated debt $ 2,560,364 $ 1,183,186 $ 3,743,550 $ (13,864 ) $ 3,729,686 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (30,275 ) — (30,275 ) 288 (29,987 ) Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt 625,806 122,486 748,292 (2,594 ) 745,698 Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt $ 3,155,895 $ 1,305,672 $ 4,461,567 $ (16,170 ) $ 4,445,397 Weighted-average interest rate 5.06 % 8.52 % 6.07 % As of September 30, 2019 Fixed Rate Variable

Rate Total per

Debt

Schedule Unamortized

Deferred

Financing

Costs Total Consolidated debt $ 2,860,889 $ 855,758 $ 3,716,647 $ (17,640 ) $ 3,699,007 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (74,486 ) — (74,486 ) 516 (73,970 ) Company's share of unconsolidated affiliates' debt 565,242 82,995 648,237 (2,607 ) 645,630 Company's share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt $ 3,351,645 $ 938,753 $ 4,290,398 $ (19,731 ) $ 4,270,667 Weighted-average interest rate 5.10 % 4.40 % 4.95 %

Total Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2020 (In thousands, except stock price) Shares Outstanding Stock Price (1) Common stock and operating partnership units 201,690 $ 0.16 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 1,815 250.00 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 690 250.00

(1) Stock price for common stock and Operating Partnership units equals the closing price of the common stock on September 30, 2020. The stock prices for the preferred stocks represent the liquidation preference of each respective series.

Reconciliation of Shares and Operating Partnership Units Outstanding (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Basic Diluted Basic Diluted 2020: Weighted-average shares - EPS 193,481 193,481 188,211 188,211 Weighted-average Operating Partnership units 8,209 8,209 13,340 13,340 Weighted-average shares - FFO 201,690 201,690 201,551 201,551 2019: Weighted-average shares - EPS 173,471 173,471 173,400 173,400 Weighted-average Operating Partnership units 26,759 26,759 26,758 26,758 Weighted-average shares - FFO 200,230 200,230 200,158 200,158

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data) As of September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Real estate assets: Land $ 717,048 $ 730,218 Buildings and improvements 5,255,663 5,631,831 5,972,711 6,362,049 Accumulated depreciation (2,228,632 ) (2,349,404 ) 3,744,079 4,012,645 Developments in progress 31,822 49,351 Net investment in real estate assets 3,775,901 4,061,996 Cash and cash equivalents 106,807 32,816 Available-for-sale securities - at fair value (amortized cost of $151,762 in 2020) 151,795 — Receivables: Tenant 108,123 75,252 Other 6,121 10,792 Mortgage and other notes receivable 2,534 4,662 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 291,040 307,354 Intangible lease assets and other assets 121,722 129,474 $ 4,564,043 $ 4,622,346 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 3,729,686 $ 3,527,015 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 221,946 231,306 Total liabilities 3,951,632 3,758,321 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 193 2,160 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized: 7.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 1,815,000 shares outstanding 18 18 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 690,000 shares outstanding 7 7 Common stock, $.01 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized, 195,765,021 and 174,115,111 issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,958 1,741 Additional paid-in capital 1,984,607 1,965,897 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 33 — Dividends in excess of cumulative earnings (1,397,131 ) (1,161,351 ) Total shareholders' equity 589,492 806,312 Noncontrolling interests 22,726 55,553 Total equity 612,218 861,865 $ 4,564,043 $ 4,622,346

