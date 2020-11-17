Compass Gold Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) announces that has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of certain issued and outstanding warrants that are otherwise scheduled to expire on November 29, 2020. Subject to final approval of the Exchange, the Company plans to extend the term of issued and outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued as part of a private placement that closed on November 29, 2017 and exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of 12,200,000 common shares. None of the warrants issued in that private placement have been exercised. The proposed new expiry date for the Warrants would be November 29, 2021.



About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 867 km2. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy M. Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program on several anomalous areas of the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.