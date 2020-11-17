 

Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Update On PRAX-114 IND Submission For The Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 13:45  |  63   |   |   

- Praxis expects to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trial for PRAX-114 in MDD in 1H21 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that it has received comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the full clinical hold of its Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for PRAX-114 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

The IND for PRAX-114 was placed on clinical hold by the FDA pending the resolution of certain non-clinical pharmacology and toxicology matters. In its comment letter, the FDA proposed that the Company conduct further toxicological investigation of the effect of PRAX-114 and its metabolites on fertility, reproduction, and embryofetal development to support the planned trial. The Company believes that the results of its ongoing standard fertility and reproductive studies, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, together with the available toxicology package will satisfy the FDA request. The FDA also requested updates to the Investigator’s Brochure and to the requirements for contraception in the protocol.

The Company now expects to initiate the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for PRAX-114 in MDD in the first half of 2021. The Company is in dialogue with the FDA and intends to explore potential options to accelerate the initiation of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights into the genetic mutations that drive excitation-inhibition imbalance in diseases to select biological targets for severe pediatric epilepsies and more broadly for prevalent psychiatric diseases and neurologic disorders. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including five disclosed programs across multiple central nervous system disorders including, depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Update On PRAX-114 IND Submission For The Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder - Praxis expects to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trial for PRAX-114 in MDD in 1H21 - CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
DeepStar Awards Subsea Systems Engineering Contract to Ocean Power Technologies
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...