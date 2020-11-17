 

VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce an expansion licensing transaction of newly-acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) suite of patient flow and operational visibility solutions to East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “ESNEFT”).

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust provides hospital and community health care services for Colchester, Ipswich and local areas, including Aldeburgh, Clacton, Halstead, Harwich and Felixstowe community hospitals and Bluebird Lodge near Ipswich, and is the largest NHS organization in the region. This licensing transaction comes as a result of the Trust’s need for a cohesive pre-operative solution to load balance capacity and demand and manage flow across various sites and departments. The Trust had previously been an Intouch client, having licensed Intouch’s Check-in and Flow Manager solutions. As a result of the success of the initial implementation of these products, the Trust has completed an expansion licensing deal with the Company, to acquire the Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ suite of solutions.

Through the implementation of these solutions, the Trust will be able to meaningfully advance its digital transformation aspirations, intended toward enabling the integration of care systems across facilities to provide enhanced care delivery and patient outcomes. Specifically, the use of the Synopsis product suite will afford the Trust an ability to promote high quality, dynamic outpatient services which accommodate socially distanced care delivery.

The COVID-19 crisis has made it necessary for hospitals to have as many patients stay at home as possible, which must be balanced with the need to continue to carry out urgent elective surgery. Remote pre-operative assessments satisfy that need by supporting social distancing and infection control. Synopsis Home enables trusts to pre-assess at least 60% of their patients remotely. The Trust is following the lead of the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, who have pre-assessed 100% of their patients remotely since March.

The transition to a virtual clinic format will facilitate a reduction in their requirement of patients to attend hospitals for consultations, improving capacity and load balancing, patient convenience, and the overall care delivery process. These improvements will also extend to long-term care patients who will be proactively managed in their homes, affording improved levels of communication while reducing pressures on clinicians and Trust resources.

