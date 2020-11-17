Todos Medical Announces Clinical Validation and National CLIA Certification for MOTO+PARA Mobile High Complexity Labs

NEW YORK, NY, TAMPA, FL and BATON ROUGE, LA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the completion of clinical validation and CLIA certification for MOTO+PARA’s mobile lab. The Company’s mobile CLIA lab partner, Integrated Health LLC, has fully validated the clinical performance of the proprietary COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory testing process performed in MOTO+PARA’s Mobile High Complexity Labs built to biosafety level 3 (BSL3), and has received the approval needed to begin offering COVID-19 screening and analysis as a service to clients anywhere in the United States. Rapid antigen and antibody testing also have been validated and are now ready to be deployed. MOTO+PARA is prepared to accept contracts from prospective clients immediately.



“We are thrilled to begin testing anywhere in the United States and worldwide with our first-of-their-kind mobile labs,” said Eric Canonico, CEO of MOTOPARA Foundation. “With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the upcoming holidays predicted to further drive case counts, and the need to pair COVID-19 testing with other tests and emerging vaccination programs, our highly scalable mobile lab solutions are exactly what is needed to address the challenges COVID-19 has placed on existing testing infrastructure. MOTO+PARA is prepared to deploy rapid antigen and antibody tests in addition to diagnostic testing with our onsite RT-PCRs, which can turn results around in as little as 4 hours.”

“We are confident that the validations we have completed and the systems we have implemented will enable high scalability for our mobile labs,” said Jeff Faucheaux, CEO of Integrated Health. “Being able to bring these all-encompassing COVID-19 testing solutions directly to the people will improve the end-to-end testing experience for the patient. This allows us to significantly reduce turnaround times for PCR testing and improve the value of each test we provide because the results will be available more quickly than with traditional lab methodologies.”