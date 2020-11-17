 

G2 Exploration Update – 18 Holes Completed at Aremu

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX.V: GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to provide an update of exploration activities at the Company’s 19, 200 acre Oko-Aremu project, Region 7, Guyana.

G2’s ongoing exploration program is presently focused on four main zones along a 17 km structural break known to host both high-grade vein-type deposits (Oko, Aremu Mine) as well as disseminated near surface gold mineralization (Tracy Zone, Oko Northwest). The G2 exploration team has been directly responsible for discovering in excess of six million ounces of gold resources in the Guiana Shield (RPA, 43-101, Technical Report on the Aurora Gold Mine, March 31, 2020).

Aremu Mine Exploration

The Aremu vein system consists of nearly twenty steeply dipping auriferous quartz veins spread over a distance of 4 km in a broad east-west trending deformation zone, the Aremu Shear Zone. G2 has completed eighteen holes to date, partially exploring 2.8 km of the 4 km trend.

Assays are available for the first three holes which targeted gold mineralization in the immediate area of historical production (6,488 oz Au @ 13.69 g/t Au: Micon 43-101 Nov 23 2018). Drilling encountered multiple unmapped adits beneath the open pit, with holes ARD-1 and ARD-1(a) being abandoned at approximately 70 metres after hitting open voids. Hole ARD-3 intercepted four sets of mine workings in the first 72 metres with a significant intercept of 3.6 g/t Au over 13.5 m which includes a high-grade section of 10.7 g/t Au over 3.4 metres.

TABLE

Hole From To  Length (m) Grade (g/t Au)
ARD 3 28.0 31.5 3.5 Mined out
ARD 3 36.3 39.0 2.7 Mined out
ARD 3 54.7 56.3 1.6 Mined out
ARD 3 61.5 75.1 13.5 3.6
Inc 67 70.4 3.4 10.7
Inc 71.0 72.0 1.0 Mined out

Widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade intercepts.

