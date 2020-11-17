 

AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches MarketWall Lite and Enables Virtual Trading

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 13:30  |  63   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has recently launched several new updates available to users of its financial portal MarketWall.com as it prepares its European online financial broker, InvestoPro.

MarketWall Lite is now available as a Progressive Web App (PWA). PWAs function like web browsers with the convenience of an app-like format that can be downloaded to the home screen of any device (desktop, mobile, tablet) for quick access. PWAs require less memory space and data usage compared to native apps while offering quicker load times and the ability to use certain features when offline.

Virtual Trading allows users to buy or sell stocks using a virtual trading account for practice and testing.

Price Alerts allow users to receive push notifications or email alerts when the stock they are following crosses a user-determined price threshold.

Stock & Bond Selectors now provide sliding-scale dynamic criteria selectors for stocks listed in Europe and the US, as well as for bonds listed on Borsa Italiana.

Company Profiles provide comprehensive investor-related information on most European listed companies, such as a company’s investor presentation, earnings reports, events calendar, dividend history, and more.

Academy is an education center that offers webinars and on-demand courses designed to deepen an investor’s financial knowledge to better understand and manage their investments.

These additions are in preparation of the pending launch of MarketWall’s online stock-trading platform, InvestoPro, which will be offered initially in Italy and then to other European countries. InvestoPro will offer innovative trading services designed to give individual investors greater control over their investments.

MarketWall now draws an audience of over 2.5 million monthly users through its multi-device platform and social media presence. It has emerged as a new European financial content provider by offering users investment information and editorial content designed to increase investor knowledge. As a Samsung Electronics partner, MarketWall’s financial app is also preloaded on certain Samsung devices in Europe. These initiatives are contributing significantly to MarketWall’s consumer brand awareness in Europe which will benefit InvestoPro when launched.

Seite 1 von 3
AnalytixInsight Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches MarketWall Lite and Enables Virtual Trading TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has recently launched several new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
DeepStar Awards Subsea Systems Engineering Contract to Ocean Power Technologies
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
AnalytixInsight Develops AI-based Solutions for Field Service Management