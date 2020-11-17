AnalytixInsight’s MarketWall Launches MarketWall Lite and Enables Virtual Trading

MarketWall Lite is now available as a Progressive Web App (PWA). PWAs function like web browsers with the convenience of an app-like format that can be downloaded to the home screen of any device (desktop, mobile, tablet) for quick access. PWAs require less memory space and data usage compared to native apps while offering quicker load times and the ability to use certain features when offline.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), announces that its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has recently launched several new updates available to users of its financial portal MarketWall.com as it prepares its European online financial broker, InvestoPro.

Virtual Trading allows users to buy or sell stocks using a virtual trading account for practice and testing.

Price Alerts allow users to receive push notifications or email alerts when the stock they are following crosses a user-determined price threshold.

Stock & Bond Selectors now provide sliding-scale dynamic criteria selectors for stocks listed in Europe and the US, as well as for bonds listed on Borsa Italiana.

Company Profiles provide comprehensive investor-related information on most European listed companies, such as a company’s investor presentation, earnings reports, events calendar, dividend history, and more.

Academy is an education center that offers webinars and on-demand courses designed to deepen an investor’s financial knowledge to better understand and manage their investments.

These additions are in preparation of the pending launch of MarketWall’s online stock-trading platform, InvestoPro, which will be offered initially in Italy and then to other European countries. InvestoPro will offer innovative trading services designed to give individual investors greater control over their investments.

MarketWall now draws an audience of over 2.5 million monthly users through its multi-device platform and social media presence. It has emerged as a new European financial content provider by offering users investment information and editorial content designed to increase investor knowledge. As a Samsung Electronics partner, MarketWall’s financial app is also preloaded on certain Samsung devices in Europe. These initiatives are contributing significantly to MarketWall’s consumer brand awareness in Europe which will benefit InvestoPro when launched.