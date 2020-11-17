 

Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers, today announced its chief executive officer, David Arthur, will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Mr. Arthur will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference to discuss Salarius’ business, recent achievements, and anticipated clinical milestones. The Company’s lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, is an oral medication that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that is over-produced in some cancers and can promote disease progression. Seclidemstat is being studied in two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials — the first, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily diagnosed in children and young adults, and the second, in patients with advanced solid tumors (AST). Early clinical data suggests that that patients can be treated at dose levels that produce drug concentrations similar to concentrations where seclidemstat showed anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

Salarius previously disclosed that a refractory Ewing sarcoma patient treated with seclidemstat for six months demonstrated a reduction of over 80% in prospectively defined target lesions. Target lesions generally represent a patient’s largest measurable tumors.

For questions and inquiries regarding the conference or to register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact a registered A.G.P. representative or email A.G.P. Events at AGPEVENTS@ALLIANCEG.COM.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients that need them the most. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius previously disclosed that a refractory Ewing sarcoma patient treated with seclidemstat for six months demonstrated a reduction of over 80% in prospectively defined target lesions. Target lesions generally represent a patient’s largest measurable tumors. However, at eight weeks, an increase in non-target lesions resulted in an overall patient classification of progressive disease as defined by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

