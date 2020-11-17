CDK Global Helps Optimize Operations Across 43 Inland Kenworth Sites

The implementation brings a standardized solution to Inland Kenworth’s network of dealerships that equips its approximately 1,200 employees with the tools, insights, and resources they need to operate their business efficiently and profitably.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the completion of a 43-site installation of its CDK Drive dealer management system (DMS) solution for truck dealerships across the Inland Kenworth enterprise in the United States and Canada.

“The successful completion of one of our largest-scale DMS installations is a testament to the trust and partnership between CDK and Inland Kenworth,” said Joe Tautges, executive vice president (EVP), chief operating officer (COO) and interim chief financial officer (CFO), CDK Global. “From the beginning, Inland Kenworth helped identify the unique challenges they faced as a multi-site, multinational organization, and they stayed engaged and supportive throughout the process. We are proud of the work we accomplished to bring a significant number of users onto the platform, train consistently across more than 40 sites, and build several custom programs and integrations to best suit their operations.”

Throughout the phased rollout, Inland Kenworth grew its dealer network, and in the later stages, faced additional challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. From onsite trainings and installations to completely remote implementations, each install was tailored to fit the customer’s needs as the team checked and adjusted its approach along the way.

“As we expanded our business over the last few years, we needed help increasing efficiency and reducing expenses across our network,” said Ian Carpenter, vice president of IT, Inland Kenworth. “CDK took the time to listen and understand our business. They were then able to present us with comprehensive solutions that created consistency across our systems and processes and provided visibility into analytics that show us the strengths and opportunities at each of our locations.”

With more than 40 sites around North America, Inland Kenworth is one of the oldest and largest Kenworth dealers in the world.

