 

CDK Global Helps Optimize Operations Across 43 Inland Kenworth Sites

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the completion of a 43-site installation of its CDK Drive dealer management system (DMS) solution for truck dealerships across the Inland Kenworth enterprise in the United States and Canada.

The implementation brings a standardized solution to Inland Kenworth’s network of dealerships that equips its approximately 1,200 employees with the tools, insights, and resources they need to operate their business efficiently and profitably.

“The successful completion of one of our largest-scale DMS installations is a testament to the trust and partnership between CDK and Inland Kenworth,” said Joe Tautges, executive vice president (EVP), chief operating officer (COO) and interim chief financial officer (CFO), CDK Global. “From the beginning, Inland Kenworth helped identify the unique challenges they faced as a multi-site, multinational organization, and they stayed engaged and supportive throughout the process. We are proud of the work we accomplished to bring a significant number of users onto the platform, train consistently across more than 40 sites, and build several custom programs and integrations to best suit their operations.”

Throughout the phased rollout, Inland Kenworth grew its dealer network, and in the later stages, faced additional challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. From onsite trainings and installations to completely remote implementations, each install was tailored to fit the customer’s needs as the team checked and adjusted its approach along the way.

“As we expanded our business over the last few years, we needed help increasing efficiency and reducing expenses across our network,” said Ian Carpenter, vice president of IT, Inland Kenworth. “CDK took the time to listen and understand our business. They were then able to present us with comprehensive solutions that created consistency across our systems and processes and provided visibility into analytics that show us the strengths and opportunities at each of our locations.”

With more than 40 sites around North America, Inland Kenworth is one of the oldest and largest Kenworth dealers in the world.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

CDK Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDK Global Helps Optimize Operations Across 43 Inland Kenworth Sites CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the completion of a 43-site installation of its CDK Drive dealer management system (DMS) solution for truck dealerships across the Inland Kenworth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
12.11.20
CDK Global Names Kirsten Garen Chief Information Officer
02.11.20
CDK Global, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results