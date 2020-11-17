WestRock Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices

The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across all industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20 percent of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies. DJSI World tracks the performance of the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index SM that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) and Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2020, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

“We congratulate WestRock for being included in the DJSI North America and World. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

“Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for both North America and the World validates our ongoing commitment to leading in sustainability,” said Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer. “I am proud of the work that WestRock teammates do every day to imagine and deliver on the promise of a more sustainable future.”

