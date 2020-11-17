 

WestRock Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  68   |   |   

WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) and Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2020, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across all industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20 percent of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies. DJSI World tracks the performance of the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market IndexSM that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

“We congratulate WestRock for being included in the DJSI North America and World. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

“Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for both North America and the World validates our ongoing commitment to leading in sustainability,” said Steve Voorhees, chief executive officer. “I am proud of the work that WestRock teammates do every day to imagine and deliver on the promise of a more sustainable future.”

For more information on WestRock’s commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.westrock.com/sustainability. For information on the Index methodology, visit Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com .

WestRock Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WestRock Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) and Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
WestRock Recognized for Excellence in Merchandising Displays
10.11.20
WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
05.11.20
WestRock Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results
03.11.20
Jim Porter to Retire from WestRock
30.10.20
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
20.10.20
WestRock Honored for Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council