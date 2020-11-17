 

Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Expansion to The Netherlands and Launch of Proprietary Truffle Program

The Field Trip Health Center in Amsterdam Will Focus on Providing Psychedelic Preparation and Integration Therapy with Legal Truffles Containing Psilocybin

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled psychedelic therapies, announced today that it has entered into a lease and plans to open a Field Trip Health Center in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Located at Piet Heinkade 55 overlooking the IJhaven River, the 665 sqm (7158 sqft) Amsterdam location will be the first Field Trip Health center focused on therapeutic use of psychedelics using legal truffles. Field Trip expects to begin accepting people interested in participating in its truffle programs in December 2020, and the Netherlands location of Field Trip Health is expected to open in March 2021.

"Globally, we are in the midst of a mental health crisis, and The Netherlands is no exception. The prevalence of mental health issues is at all time highs and is being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that 30% of the Dutch population is experiencing some form of stress-related mental health challenge due to the pandemic,” said Prof. Dr. Jan J.L. Derksen, an advisor to Field Trip in The Netherlands. “Whereas big pharma has fallen short in terms of driving breakthroughs and innovation in mental health, innovative companies like Field Trip are filling the gap. With its truffle-based program embedded in science, therapy and guidance, Field Trip is advancing treatment options with healing psychedelic experiences, while at the same time investing heavily in its own R&D to advance new and exciting molecules to treat mental health issues."

Studies from institutions such as Johns Hopkins, New York University and Imperial College London have demonstrated that psilocybin therapy, when performed by qualified professionals, can have profoundly positive effects on treating mental and emotional health challenges such as depression, anxiety, end of life distress and addiction. Similar studies have demonstrated that psychedelic therapies may also increase a person’s creativity, empathy, openness to others’ viewpoints and regard for the environment and planet.

