Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health Select Inovalon’s EASE All-Payer Solution

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced separate 5-year agreements with two prominent post-acute care providers, Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health. Inovalon’s services will enable greater administrative efficiency and increased accuracy of payment processes undertaken by Vibra Healthcare’s 34 facilities and Ernest Health’s 30 facilities, which offer inpatient rehabilitation hospital services, long-term acute care hospital services and skilled nursing across a combined 19 states.

Healthcare providers must maintain the highest standards in managing the many data submissions and processing pertaining to their delivery of clinical care, associated claims, payments and receivables from commercial payers and Medicare, using multiple platforms to manage the complex workflow. This is both time and labor intensive and can result in unnecessary staff work, patient data errors and lost revenue.

EASE All-Payer combines a high-efficiency, cloud-based workflow engine with the industry’s broadest connectivity and advanced data intelligence to empower providers to efficiently manage the entire data and revenue cycle process of clinical encounter data, claims, and receivables accuracy from all commercial payers and Medicare on one integrated platform. Not only can providers using EASE All-Payer achieve a 99% or higher clean claims rate thanks to client-specific, configurable payer rules and real-time eligibility integration, the application helps users gain operational insights and identify denial trends with advanced analytics and reporting. Within existing workflows in the EASE All-Payer application, providers can receive and correct claims from Medicare and commercial payers, as well as receive and submit clinical documentation requests electronically directly from Medicare.

Under these agreements, Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health will leverage EASE All-Payer, a full-service, claims and denial management workflow software suite of functionalities that uniquely helps providers manage both commercial payers and Medicare, available as a Module within the Inovalon ONE Platform. Leveraging data-driven routing and a sophisticated analytics engine powered by the Inovalon ONE Platform, EASE All-Payer is the only solution available within the marketplace today that provides direct access to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to monitor, edit and analyze claims using a single platform.