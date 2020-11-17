PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Drone Market by Type (Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing), Application (Surveying Land, Infrastructure Inspection, Security & Surveillance, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global construction drone industry garnered $4.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.96 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- Increase in urbanization, surge in construction activities, and rise in government spending on development of infrastructure fuel the growth of the global construction drone market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in urbanization, surge in construction activities, and rise in government spending on development of infrastructure fuel the growth of the global construction drone market. However, limited workforce and huge initial costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies and supportive policies for drone usage create opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of many nations, manufacturers needed to halt manufacturing activities of drones and its accessories. In addition, the lockdown restricted the supply of raw materials.

The demand from the construction sectors has been declined considerably as the construction activities have been halted along with land surveying and mapping.

With lockdown restrictions lifted off, the construction and manufacturing activities have been resumed and the demand would gain gradually. Moreover, R&D activities would gain traction.

The rotary-wing drone segment to continue its lead position by 2027

By type, the rotary-wing drones segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global construction drone market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its features including compact design, high maneuverability, and ease of use along with innovations and advancements in drone technology. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the fixed-wing drones segment.