 

Construction Drone Market to Reach $11.96 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 15.4% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:10  |  73   |   |   

- Increase in urbanization, surge in construction activities, and rise in government spending on development of infrastructure fuel the growth of the global construction drone market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Drone Market by Type (Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing), Application (Surveying Land, Infrastructure Inspection, Security & Surveillance, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global construction drone industry garnered $4.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.96 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in urbanization, surge in construction activities, and rise in government spending on development of infrastructure fuel the growth of the global construction drone market. However, limited workforce and huge initial costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies and supportive policies for drone usage create opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments of many nations, manufacturers needed to halt manufacturing activities of drones and its accessories. In addition, the lockdown restricted the supply of raw materials.
  • The demand from the construction sectors has been declined considerably as the construction activities have been halted along with land surveying and mapping.
  • With lockdown restrictions lifted off, the construction and manufacturing activities have been resumed and the demand would gain gradually. Moreover, R&D activities would gain traction.

Download Report Sample (110  Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6612

The rotary-wing drone segment to continue its lead position by 2027

By type, the rotary-wing drones segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global construction drone market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its features including compact design, high maneuverability, and ease of use along with innovations and advancements in drone technology. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the fixed-wing drones segment.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Construction Drone Market to Reach $11.96 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 15.4% CAGR Allied Market Research - Increase in urbanization, surge in construction activities, and rise in government spending on development of infrastructure fuel the growth of the global construction drone market. PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Elsevier and US-UK Fulbright Commission recognize seven talented Early Career Researchers in the UK
New International Airport Will Boost Tourism in Dominica, Says Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow with Massive CAGR Through 2030: P&S Intelligence
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Sofwave receives CE Medical Mark and additional key Regulatory Clearances for its Revolutionary ...
Christian Investors Financial embarks on a digital transformation with Finastra
2020 ALCS Educational Writers' Award #EWA20 #ALCSAwards: Celebrating Diversity and Inspiring Change
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods