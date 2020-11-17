 

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 14:09  |  35   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2020 / 14:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 14000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 14000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63612  17.11.2020 

Varta Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???

Diskussion: WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Varta auf 'Sell'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.11.2020 / 14:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND STORM THERAPEUTICS NUTZEN INDIGO-PLATTFORM, UM ONKOLOGIE-PROJEKT IN RICHTUNG KLINISCHER ...
Dr. Michael Jaffé - Insolvenzverwalter der Wirecard AG: Investorenprozess für Kerngeschäft erfolgreich abgeschlossen - Banco Santander übernimmt ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Eintragung des Übertragungsbeschlusses in das Handelsregister
DGAP-News: CureVac : Europäische Kommission kündigt an, dass sie morgen die Vereinbarung mit CureVac über ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:25 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
14:25 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
14:09 Uhr
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
13:49 Uhr
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Varta auf 'Hold'
11:42 Uhr
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Li Auto, BYD, Varta, Moderna, Biontech, Va-Q-Tec, Livent, Standard Lithium
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch(1) 
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
13.11.20
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
13.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Varta auf 'Sell'(2) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
3.306
Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
11:11 Uhr
3
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Varta auf 'Sell'
13.11.20
2
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
01.07.20
5
VARTA: Coltrane Asset Management steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition - Aktiennews
23.02.20
3
Varta versinkt im Erdboden – Peinliche Entwicklung bei dieser Aktie! Das ist JETZT zu tun!