 

PJSC Mechel : Mechel Signs Ecological Agreement on Reducing Impact on Water Resources

PJSC Mechel : Mechel Signs Ecological Agreement on Reducing Impact on Water Resources

17.11.2020

17.11.2020 / 16:00 MSK
MECHEL SIGNS ECOLOGICAL AGREEMENT ON REDUCING IMPACT ON WATER RESOURCES

 

Chelyabinsk, Russia - 17 November 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports signing an agreement on ecological cooperation with Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler. According to this agreement, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant is due to implement a complex of measures reducing the plant's impact on water resources and improving waste water cleansing till 2024.

Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler and Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov signed the agreement.

According to the agreement, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant is due to implement a series of water-control measures. The plant will stop waste water disposal at Kashtak and Pershino discharges, provide new cleansing equipment for the discharges at the pond at Balandino, upgrade recirculating water systems at its chief facilities, increase the use of closed-cycle water to reduce waste disposal, and improve the efficiency of its storm-water drainage system.

"Ecology is not only about clean air, but clean water too. And it is important for all our industrial facilities to remain within the limits of ecological norms. Today we fixed in writing solutions which will, within a few years, bring the discharge of all industrial waste water into the Miass River practically to a halt. Mechel-Coke will completely stop discharging waste water, while Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant will dramatically cut down on the discharge as two of the collector ponds will stop emitting waste water into the river completely, while the third one will be fully overhauled and will dramatically reduce its impact on the environment. The discharge will be less than the norms require, with the total volume down 85%. I am grateful to the company for coming to this agreement. This is a major achievement," Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler said.

