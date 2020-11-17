Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp is a company strongly focused on technological development in the field of financial services. Along with the development of blockchain technology, the company has made big steps in terms of investing in substantively strong staff and development instruments, thanks to which it created its own DeFi platform and mobile application.

DGAP-News: Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Statement Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp: Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp is a DeFi company 17.11.2020 / 14:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The main difference between traditional financial markets and DeFi is its decentralization. It is worth paying attention to the fact that the availability of services for Customers is much higher, and the entry threshold is much lower, so it does not matter whether someone is in Canada or China. Due to the way data is stored in the blockchain, the platforms are highly trusted by users.

The DeFi market is a young market, its beginning dates back to 2017 when it began its development from scratch. Currently, the value of the stored funds reaches almost 13 billion USD and is still rising.

At the moment, the Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp team is carrying out advanced works on the development of the DeFi infrastructure, enriching the platform with functionalities such as loans, interest-bearing deposits, the possibility of paying by card with the use of digital currencies thanks to the implementation of the FIAT converter into the digital currency. The platform already has the functions of safe storage of USDT digital assets (in the near future BTC, ETH, and other stablecoins), transfer and investing in attractive financial products prepared by Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp.

In addition to the classic and already developed by the company marketing activities, which are personalized for each target market, we also focus on distribution based on a system of mutual user instructions. Thanks to the implementation of an advanced reference model, which is promoting the various functionalities of the platform, we can assume that part of the distribution based on word of mouth marketing will achieve very favorable results for the company while reducing the operating costs of the previously used methodologies.

Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp has and realizes a plan to expand into the European and Asian markets. Our main direction is Asian markets because Asian countries are technologically highly developed, as evidenced by numerous market research. Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp has made a thorough analysis of the potential of adaptation of the services provided on this market. Despite cultural differences, the motto of Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp, which is "We are proud of our Clients' success", is still valid and universal, no matter where our user is located. The combination of DeFi services dedicated to Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp clients with gaming experience, which occupy a large part of the technological market in Asia, has resulted in the creation of a marketing approach that is unique on a global scale and dedicated to the Asian market.

5000+ new users set up accounts in the app and the value of digital assets to support interested users is over 3.000.000,- US- Dollar. The number of users continues to grow fast.

Marshal Lion Financial Group Corp.

515 West Pender Street, Suite 216,

Vancouver BC V6B 6H5, Canada.

Mr. Bartlomiej Wasilewski, CEO

Tel: +48 506 042 844

E-Mail: b.wasilewski@marshallion.pl

Web: www.mlfgcorp.com

ISIN: CA5717951035

Corporation Number: BC1245162

