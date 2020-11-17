 

Henry Schein Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in December

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the following virtual investor conferences in December:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on December 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
  • Nasdaq 43rd Virtual Investor Conference on December 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentations can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. Replays will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentations.

About Henry Schein, Inc.
 Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

Henry Schein Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in December Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the following virtual investor conferences in December: Piper …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
STORE Capital Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Henry Schein Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
28.10.20
Henry Schein Announces Distribution Agreement with Carrizo Dental to Provide Oral Health Solutions for Dental Practitioners in Argentina
27.10.20
Henry Schein Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in November
26.10.20
TDSC.com, Powered by Henry Schein Is Now Live
21.10.20
Henry Schein Supports the Global Fight Against Cancer Through Its Practice Pink Program
20.10.20
Henry Schein Cares Foundation Launches the ‘Wearing Is Caring’ Campaign Supported by The UPS Foundation
19.10.20
Henry Schein to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10: 00 A.M. ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.04.20
26
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel