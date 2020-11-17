Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution On its Series A Preferred Units

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $.375 per unit, payable December 15, 2020, to unitholders of record as of December 1, 2020, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position, and capital requirements, among others.