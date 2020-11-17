 

FLIR Systems Announces Industry-First Thermal and Visible Videoscope for Underground Utility Vaults

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the FLIR VS290-32, an industry-first, videoscope that combines thermal imaging and a visible camera specifically designed for safer and more efficient inspections of hard-to-reach underground utility vaults. The VS290-32 is the company’s first industrial-grade, electrical safety-rated, flexible dual-sensor videoscope on a replaceable, two-meter-long camera probe.

The FLIR VS290-32 videoscope combines thermal imaging and a visible camera on a replaceable, two-meter-long probe for safer and more efficient inspections of vented manholes without having to remove the cover. (Photo: Business Wire)

For use in the most demanding environments, the VS290-32 is CAT IV 600 V safety rated for electrical inspections, along with an IP67-rated camera tip and IP54 base unit to protect against dust and water. The device features FLIR Systems’ patented Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging (MSX), which improves image clarity by embossing visual scene details onto full thermal images, providing crucial context to accurately and safely assess and identify potential issues to prevent blackouts and asset failures. A low-profile tip and bright LED work light provides illumination for MSX in dark environments, including under manhole covers or in other tight spaces such as attics, within HVAC systems, and inside machinery.

“The ruggedized and electrical-safety rated videoscope with MSX will drastically increase the ease of thermal inspections within tight, hard-to-reach places at power generation plants, power distribution systems, manufacturing facilities, and for public safety, and building diagnostics inspections,” said Rickard Lindvall, General Manager, Solutions Business at FLIR Systems.

The VS290-32 features a FLIR Lepton thermal sensor and offers the option of hot/cold color alarms, or isotherms, to quickly identify areas of concern across a temperature range from -10 to 400 degrees Celsius (14 to 752 degrees Fahrenheit). The device includes a dual battery charger along with lithium ion rechargeable batteries that each provide up to six hours of continuous use.

“Safety is Con Edison’s top priority,” said Andrew Reid, Section Manager for Engineering and Analysis in Distribution Engineering at Con Edison. “This new tool allows our crews to safely, efficiently, and effectively inspect vented manholes and identify potential problems without having to remove the cover or even having to enter the structure. This reduces the physical effort required by our crews, the time it takes to complete an inspection and enhances data collection activities to support our ongoing infrastructure planning and maintenance.”

The VS290-32 is available globally today for $4,999 through FLIR and authorized FLIR distributors. To learn more about the FLIR VS290, visit www.flir.com/VS290-32.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense, creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

